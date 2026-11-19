Ontario's police watchdog has charged Const. Evan Zych of Halton Regional Police with four offences after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times during a traffic stop at a Burlington motel on March 8, 2026. The victim, Sebastin Barbe, was previously charged with attempted murder in the same incident.

A Halton Regional Police officer has been charged with several criminal offences after a man was shot in Burlington earlier this year, Ontario's police watchdog has ruled.

The Special Investigations Unit announced the charges against Const. Evan Zych on November 19, 2026. The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. The incident happened on March 8, 2026, in the parking lot of the Crestwood Motel at 527 Plains Rd.

Also read SIU charges Halton police officer after shooting of Burlington, Ont., man in motel parking lot

SIU Investigates Shooting During Traffic Stop

E., west of King Road. The SIU said officers were there conducting a traffic stop when the driver of an SUV attempted to flee. The civilian agency said one of the officers then shot at the vehicle numerous times, striking a man multiple times. The motorist was taken to a hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries, Halton Regional Police Service said at that time.

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In a news release, Joseph Martino, the SIU's director, said he has reasonable grounds to believe that a HRPS officer committed criminal offences in relation to the shooting of a 23-year-old man in Burlington. As a result of the SIU's investigation, Const. Evan Zych has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge firearm into a place, and reckless discharge of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Zych has a Dec. 10 court date. As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation, a news release read. The victim, identified as Sebastin Barbe, 23, of no fixed address, was previously charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance - fentanyl in connection with this incident.

Charges Against Constable Evan Zych Defined

Police say he allegedly drove towards officers during a traffic stop shortly before 12:30 a.m. that day. The SIU noted, at that time, that there was a female passenger in the vehicle at the time, however she was uninjured. Both the police watchdog and HRPS conducted parallel investigations into the incident, with the civilian agency focusing on the shooting and police investigating what transpired prior to it.

Vehicles from the provincial Special Investigations Unit are shown in Innisfil, Ontario, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost