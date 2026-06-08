Police make six arrests at Walk with Israel event, Poilievre to address Alberta separation concerns

Police made six arrests at the annual Walk with Israel event, with both protesters and walkers among those charged. In other news, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has announced plans to introduce new policies aimed at addressing concerns about Alberta separation.

Police made six arrests at the annual Walk with Israel event, with both protesters and walkers among those charged. In other news, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has announced plans to introduce new policies aimed at addressing concerns about Alberta separation.

Meanwhile, a firefighter in Blind River is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash, and the OPP are searching for a suspect who was not wearing shoes at the time of the incident. In a separate incident, a B.C. family is facing the possibility of their son being imprisoned in Georgia for several years due to a dispute over prescribed medication.

Louise Arbour has been installed as the new Governor General, and organizations are working to address the mental health concerns of Canadian farmers. The Tony Awards were held recently, with several revivals and the play 'Liberation' taking home top honors. The Denmark national soccer team has provided an update on the status of their player, Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during a match.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of screwworm infections in animals, and Apple is working to address issues with its Siri virtual assistant. Several companies are promoting advent calendars and other holiday-related products, and a Canadian woman has shared her positive experience with a local shampoo and conditioner.

In addition, a laundry basket has been introduced that uses AI to help resolve household disputes, and several budget-friendly beauty products have been highlighted as alternatives to more expensive items. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is approaching, and several beauty discounts are available before it ends. The shopping trends team at CTV News is independent and may earn a commission when readers use their links to shop





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Walk With Israel Pierre Poilievre Alberta Separation Blind River Firefighter OPP Eriksen Denmark National Soccer Team USDA Screwworm Infections Apple Siri Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

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