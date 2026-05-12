Police looking for jewelry store robbers, Canadian company buys condos, more news

This news text provides updates on various topics such as a jewelry store robbery, a Canadian company buying condos, a murder investigation, and more.

Police are looking for the people who robbed a jewelry store in Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre on April 27, 2026. Canadian company buys up $30M worth of unsold condos in downtown Toronto -- it says it’s just getting started.

VideoMan accused of impersonating an officer had already been warned: Lethbridge police. Arrest warrant issued in the murder of Charalambos ‘Bobby the Greek’ Theologou. Dartmouth, N.S. , murder still not solved 30 years later.

Early-morning gunfire in London sends one person to hospital, police seek witnesses. Windsor hosting 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase. Vehicle headlights are getting brighter, one expert says. Here’s what to know.

UN, First Nations leaders say Liberals must pass Indian Act changes as ‘priority’





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre Jewelry Store Robbery Canadian Company Downtown Toronto Arrest Warrant Murder Investigation World Junior Summer Showcase Early-Morning Gunfire Windsor Vehicle Headlights UN First Nations Leaders Indian Act Changes Jackson Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Sailors Doomed 1845 Franklin Expedition DNA Impersonating An Officer Lethbridge Police Dartmouth N.S. Murder Still Not Solved 30 Years Later World Junior Summer Showcase Early-Morning Gunfire Windsor Vehicle Headlights UN First Nations Leaders Indian Act Changes Jackson Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Sailors Doomed 1845 Franklin Expedition DNA

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