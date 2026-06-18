Police Investigate Violent Stabbing Near Victoria Park and Danforth in Toronto

Toronto Police are investigating a serious stabbing that left one man critically injured near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on June 13, 2026. A second victim sustained minor injuries. No arrests have been made as authorities seek the public's help in identifying suspects.

Toronto Police have launched an investigation into a serious stabbing incident that occurred near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Emergency services responded to reports of a violent altercation involving multiple individuals. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36-year-old male victim suffering from critical stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a nearby trauma center where he remains in life-threatening condition. A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was also found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the same hospital before being released.

The area was cordoned off for several hours as forensic units processed the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing numerous witnesses. Investigators are actively reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding businesses and residences to identify the suspect or suspects. At this time, no arrests have been made and the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information, particularly individuals who were in the vicinity during the incident or who may have captured relevant video on their personal devices, to come forward. They can be contacted through the dedicated investigative team or anonymously via Crime Stoppers. This incident has heightened community concerns about safety in the area, with local residents expressing shock over the level of violence.

Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and avoid the immediate crime scene while the investigation continues. The police have assured residents that they are devoting significant resources to solving this case swiftly and bringing those responsible to justice





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Stabbing Toronto Victoria Park Danforth Police Investigation Violent Crime Critical Injury

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