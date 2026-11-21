Sunshine Coast RCMP have identified the driver and seized the truck involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 16-year-old boy in Davis Bay. Details on the ongoing investigation and appeal for dashcam footage.

The driver and vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old on the Sunshine Coast have been identified and recovered, the RCMP announced on Saturday. This development follows a rapid police response to the incident that occurred on Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of the Sunshine Coast Highway in Davis Bay.

Victim Status and Incident Timeline

The teenage boy died from his injuries early Thursday morning, shortly after the collision took place. The 16-year-old was struck while traveling along the highway, a busy thoroughfare that connects several communities including Earls Cove and Langdale. The timing of the accident, late in the evening on Wednesday, initially complicated the immediate recovery of evidence.

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Vehicle Seized and Driver Cooperating

Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed that the driver is now identified and is actively cooperating with law enforcement officials regarding the investigation. The pickup truck and trailer believed to have struck the teenager are currently in police control. Authorities stated the vehicle is pending a formal examination to determine any potential mechanical issues or damage relevant to the crash dynamics.

Ongoing Investigation and Evidence Review

While the primary subjects of the investigation have been located, police emphasized that the inquiry remains ongoing and active. Officers are conducting a thorough review of all available evidence to establish the full sequence of events leading up to and following the impact. This includes a detailed assessment of the truck and trailer to ensure no critical details are overlooked during the forensic examination.

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Public Appeal for Dashcam and Witness Video

The RCMP have renewed their appeal to the public for any witnesses or individuals who possess relevant video footage. They are specifically seeking dashcam video that may capture the movements of the truck and trailer both before and after the collision. This footage could originate from vehicles traveling in the area between Earls Cove and Langdale, which are key locations along the route.

Contact Information for Crime File

Police are asking anyone who was at the scene of the accident or who has any information regarding the incident to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP immediately. Individuals with video evidence or witness accounts are urged to call 604-885-2266 and quote file number 2026-9215. This file number ensures that all information is correctly logged and assigned to the investigating team handling this tragic case.