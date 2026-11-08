Toronto police identify 18-year-old Malik Abass as victim of Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have identified 18-year-old Malik Abass of Mississauga as the victim in a fatal shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday, marking the city's 33rd homicide of 2026. Officers described two suspects in dark clothing who fled the scene.

Toronto police have identified the victim of a homicide in Etobicoke on Saturday as Malik Abass, 18, of Mississauga. Abass was shot in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Posted: Nov 08, 2026 1:12 PM EST | Last Updated: 1 hour ago The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Malik Abass, 18, of Mississauga, was shot in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Also read Man dies after shooting in Etobicoke near Rathburn Road and East Mall

Police respond to shooting call

Officers were called to the area shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said in a Saturday post to social media platform X. A news release from officials confirmed that officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

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Life-saving measures were performed before paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has now been identified as 18-year-old Malik Abass of Mississauga. The shooting marks Toronto's 33rd homicide of 2026. Speaking to reporters at the scene on Saturday, Insp.

Jeff Allington acknowledged how an incident like this can be very traumatic for the community. We understand that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area, and we want to assure you that we are also concerned about this, he said at the time. Insp. Jeff Allington told reporters at the scene Saturday that the victim was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Suspects fled scene before arrival

In Sunday's news release, police said the suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene. The only description I have in terms of suspects is that they are two male suspects wearing dark clothing, Allington said at the scene Saturday. Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.