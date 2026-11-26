Toronto police are searching for a dark Honda sedan after musician Michael Eckert, 39, was shot and killed during a home invasion near Casa Loma. The attack marks the city's 37th homicide of 2026.

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion near Casa Loma early Wednesday morning that left a 39-year-old musician dead.

The victim has been identified by police as Michael Eckert, who was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Investigators are looking for a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with dark winter metal rims. Police have not provided any suspect descriptions.

Also read Toronto man Michael Eckert killed in Poplar Plains Road home invasion

Officers first responded before 2:40 a.m. to reports of a man who had been shot after responding to a home invasion on Poplar Plains Road in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Poplar Plains Road. Police previously told CP24 that Eckert was the son of the homeowner. Several online tributes describe him as a respected local musician and a beloved pedal steel guitarist.

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Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo called him a kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community, adding that he was an absolute wizard on his instrument. Investigators previously said the home invasion occurred while four residents were inside the house, but no one else was injured. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in an affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Toronto Home Invasion Homicide Rise

Eckert's death marks Toronto's 37th homicide of 2026. Wednesday's incident also marked the 111th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year, representing a 29 per cent increase from the same time period last year. The deadly attack comes less than a month after three family members were shot during a home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood.

That home invasion occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues. Police previously said three masked suspects, armed with handguns and a hammer, broke into the residence, and a struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. The man and his two children were shot, and his wife was struck by a hammer, police confirmed.

Peel Project Twilight Update

The Bridle Path incident was one of several violent home invasions in affluent parts of the city in recent months. Peel Regional Police are also set to provide an update on Project Twilight, an investigation into GTA home invasions, and will release a report on the issue. Toronto police are continuing to investigate Wednesday's shooting. They have released an image of the suspect vehicle and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

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No suspects have been publicly identified. The case remains open as police search for the dark Honda sedan and work to determine who was responsible for the fatal shooting of the local musician.