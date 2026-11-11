Toronto police identify man who died in 1992 through genetic genealogy

Toronto police used DNA and genealogy tools to identify a man who died in downtown Toronto in 1992. The man, named Derek, had moved to Canada from the UK in the 1970s and was reported missing in 1993 but was only now confirmed as deceased after a 2025 investigation.

Toronto police announced today that a man who died in the city's downtown in 1992 has finally been identified after a genetic genealogy investigation. The victim had been found unresponsive on the lawn of a church near Queen Street East and Church Street and died without any identification on scene.

The death was ruled not suspicious, but his identity remained unknown for thirty years. The police force began a formal investigation in 2025, uploading the victim's DNA profile to public databases in January. Advanced genetic analysis linked the DNA to a man named Derek, who had moved to Toronto from the United Kingdom in the 1970s. Fingerprint analysis and records from the UK confirmed Derek's identity.

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Genetic Genealogy Solves Decades-Old Mystery

Derek was reported missing by his lawyer in 1993. The case was mistakenly closed a few years later when police believed he had died. Only with the new forensic techniques could investigators confirm he was the man who died at the church lawn. This is the 14th person to be identified through Toronto police's "Project 31," a program launched in 2022 to solve long‑unidentified deceased cases.

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The name "Project 31" comes from the 31 open cases at the time the program began. Police officials said the identification was a major breakthrough for the families who had waited decades for answers. The victim's family in the UK has been notified and is expected to mourn his death.

The investigation underscores the growing use of genetic genealogy in law enforcement to solve cold cases, and it demonstrates how modern DNA databases can help provide closure even after many years. The City of Toronto has worked closely with Canadian law‑enforcement agencies and the UK police to confirm the identity and share the information with the victim's relatives. Police are continuing to review other cases in Project 31, hoping that genetic tools will solve more long‑forgotten deaths in the city.

The identification of Derek marks a significant moment in the use of modern forensic science to bring closure. Police hope the new techniques will shorten the time it takes to identify other victims who were found without ID. Further details about the case, including final determining factors and statements from the victim's family, will be released in the coming weeks.