Three Arrested in Markham After Police Dismantle Clandestine Drug Lab Worth $640,000

York Regional Police arrested three Markham residents after dismantling a clandestine drug lab and seizing drugs, cash and weapons worth nearly $640,000. The suspects allegedly ran an online operation called Buddha Boys.

York Regional Police have arrested three Markham residents after dismantling a clandestine drug lab inside a home. The operation led to the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons with an estimated value of nearly $640,000.

The investigation began on October 23 when officers responded to a welfare call at a residence near Jeremy and Fred Varley drives in Markham. Police did not find the suspects immediately but soon located evidence consistent with the production and distribution of controlled substances. As officers and fire officials worked to dismantle the dangerous facility, they uncovered a large quantity of illicit materials.

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Seized Drugs Include Cannabis And Psilocybin

The haul included 12,962 packages of cannabis edibles, 26 kilograms of loose cannabis edibles and 8 kilograms of dried cannabis. Investigators also seized 209 grams of THC vaping cartridges and 18 kilograms of psilocybin powder. Police said the recovery of these psychoactive substances highlighted the sophisticated nature of the operation. Further investigation revealed that the drugs produced at the residence were distributed primarily online.

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The suspects operated under the name Buddha Boys, selling products through illegitimate websites that mailed or delivered orders directly to customers. In addition to the drugs, police recovered significant resources used to facilitate the criminal enterprise. This included ammunition, a conducted energy weapon and $100,000 in cash found at the scene. In a news release issued on Friday, police confirmed the arrests of three suspects from Markham.

The individuals identified are 41-year-old Joseph Li, 39-year-old Yuan Lin and 39-year-old Michelle Li. All three suspects have been charged with several drug-related offences. The charges include possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized. They also face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Total Drug Value Estimated At Nearly Six Hundred Thousand

The total estimated street value of the seized drugs alone was determined to be $639,000. Police said this figure underscores the significant financial impact of the dismantled network. Police emphasized the danger posed by such clandestine operations. The presence of chemical production and large quantities of controlled substances in residential areas poses risks to public safety.

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The ongoing investigation continues as authorities process the evidence and prepare for legal proceedings. The arrests mark a significant victory for York Regional Police in combating organized drug distribution.