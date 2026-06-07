Police Deploy Massive Force for Toronto Walk With Israel; Three Arrests Made

A large police deployment oversaw Toronto's annual Walk With Israel, resulting in three arrests for obstructing officers, assault, and breach of peace amid heightened Middle‑East tensions.

Toronto was swarmed by police officers on Sunday as the city's long‑standing Walk With Israel attracted tens of thousands of demonstrators. The march, which began in the early morning near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, unfolded under an unusually large security deployment.

Police officials explained that the heightened presence was intended to deter clashes, noting that rival groups often try to converge on the route in previous years. By the time the crowd reached Earl Bales Park around ten twenty‑two in the morning, officers had already intervened in three separate incidents that led to arrests.

The first arrest took place at approximately eight forty in the morning, just before the march set off, when a participant was detained for obstructing a peace officer near the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard. The second, recorded at ten twenty‑two, involved a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer at Earl Bales Park and was taken into custody on the spot.

The third detention occurred shortly after one o'clock in the afternoon, when a woman was charged with breach of the peace after an altercation with law enforcement. Authorities indicated that further details about the circumstances surrounding each arrest would be released later in the day. Throughout the procession, marchers brandished a variety of national symbols. While the majority of participants proudly displayed Israeli flags, the crowd also featured Iranian and American banners, reflecting a complex tapestry of geopolitical sympathies.

The event unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tension in the Middle East, with the war in Gaza continuing to spark protests and counter‑protests across Canada. Organisers emphasized that the walk was intended as a show of solidarity with Israel, whereas critics have pointed to the broader regional conflict as a source of division within the city.

The police presence, they said, was not intended to suppress free expression but to ensure that the large gathering remained peaceful and that any potential flashpoints were quickly contained. No major violence was reported beyond the three arrests, and the march concluded without further incident, allowing participants to disperse safely after a day of highly visible public expression





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