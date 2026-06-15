Police Deaths in Canada Far Lower Than Historical Peaks, Expert Says

Despite recent officer fatalities, data shows policing is safer now than in the 1960s and 1970s, with intentional deaths well below past decades.

Despite the tragic deaths of two police officers in violent incidents over the past week, data compiled by criminology expert Justin Piché shows that policing in Canada is far safer today than it was in the 1960s and 1970s.

On June 9, Ontario Provincial Police Constable Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hearst, leading to first-degree murder charges against an 18-year-old man. Two days later, Toronto Police Service Constable Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot while executing a search warrant. While these deaths have caused grief and concern, Piché, a University of Ottawa professor, says they do not indicate a trend, especially when compared to historical data.

In his report 'On Duty Police Officer Deaths Across Canada,' Piché identified 414 on-duty police deaths between 1962 and 2026, with 174 resulting from intentional harmful acts. Despite a significantly larger police workforce today, the number of intentional deaths from 1967-1976 (40) and 1977-1986 (41) far exceeds the 23 recorded between 2017 and the first half of 2026. The only Sault Ste.

Marie officer in the report is Constable Donald Doucet, who died in a motor vehicle incident involving an impaired driver in 2006. This data contradicts claims by police leaders that recent years have seen 'unprecedented' numbers of violent deaths, such as in 2022. Piché notes that intentional deaths fluctuated from two in 2021 to six in 2023, then dropped to zero in 2024 and 2025, before rising to two in the first half of 2026.

A third officer, OPP Sergeant Brandon Malcolm, died in a motor vehicle incident in April 2026, but it was not classified as intentional. While annual death rates per 100,000 officers spiked above the long-term average of 5.7 in 2022 (7.1) and 2023 (8.4), these figures remain far below the all-time highs of 45.9 in 1962 and 14.3 in 1968. Piché emphasizes that no clear trend has emerged in recent years.

However, Piché raises concerns about current government actions that may increase risks for officers. He points to Ontario's closure of safe consumption sites and the Safer Municipalities Act (Bill 6), which criminalizes public drug use and empowers police to clear encampments without providing adequate housing or support.

'The provincial government has decided to do street sweeps and give police more powers, but there's nowhere for people to go,' he says. He stresses the need for politicians to seek solutions based on care and compassion, warning that without such measures, tragedy is more likely. In the case of Constable Bali's death, the accused had fled a hospital while being assessed under the Mental Health Act, highlighting gaps in mental health services.

Piché argues that Ontario spends heavily on policing and imprisonment but not enough on upstream mental health care to prevent such tragedies





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