Police Crackdown on Organized Retail Theft in Mississauga and Brampton Led to Arrests of 65 and Hundreds of Charges

Local police are poised to launch 'Project Filcher,' an investigation to apprehend organized retail thieves who have been causing billions of dollars in losses to stores. The escalating theft problem, which has been attributed to 'repeat offenders' connected to organized crime networks, has been a concern to several retailers including Nike, Walmart, LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Steve Ryan speaks with Nando Iannicca, the chair of Peel and police services, about ' Project Filcher .

' 65 people have been arrested and are facing more than 500 charges in what police describe as a 'sophisticated' crackdown against organized retail theft in Mississauga and Brampton, last year. Some of the stores mentioned included major retailers such as Nike, Walmart, LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart. Investigators said the operation focused on 'repeat offenders' who are believed to be connected to organized crime networks.

Police say the financial losses in this investigation are estimated to be well over $250,000. Deputy Chief Mark Andrews described the situation as 'organized crime' that has a direct impact on 'businesses, our workers, and our communities' and that the costs are passed on to the community. Const. Bernard Trlaja, one of the main investigators, described the pattern emerging after repeated thefts were reported at the same stores in Mississauga, when officers first noticed it.

He said 'a preliminary and overview investigation revealed these thefts were driven by a small group of repeat offenders who regularly targeted the same stores' including a local mall in Mississauga that had 111 thefts last year alone





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Organized Retail Theft Repeat Offenders Miissauga Brampton Project Filcher Retail Losses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Organized crime-tourism group’ behind GTA break-ins: policeOrganized crime connected to foreign nationals was behind at least 20 residential break-ins across the York and wider Toronto regions, police said Tuesday.

Read more »

Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Upended An Entire IndustryThe fear surrounding ICE raids made it harder for childcare centers to hold onto immigration workers, with implications for the entire economy.

Read more »

Browns QB race under Monken remains wide open as offseason enters organized practice stageTodd Monken reiterated two points about the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns held their second voluntary organized team activity practice on Wednesday.

Read more »

‘Project Filcher’: Police lay 545 charges in sweeping retail theft tied to organized crime65 people have been arrested and are facing more than 500 charges in what police describe as a “sophisticated” crackdown against organized retail theft in Mississauga and Brampton, last year.

Read more »