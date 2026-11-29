Dresden police conducted a massive operation at a soccer match, detaining hundreds of fans and arresting four individuals as part of a criminal investigation into the Ultras Dynamo group.

DRESDEN, Germany - Some 1,000 police officers targeted Dynamo Dresden's second-division soccer game against St. Pauli on Saturday for a massive raid targeting individuals suspected of being part of a criminal organization.

Dresden police said in a statement they were investigating 87 members of the Ultras Dynamo supporters group on suspicion of forming, or participation as members in, a criminal association. They had held around 450 of the club fans at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium to establish their identities before allowing them to leave. The police also searched private residences and other locations, more than 30 altogether, around Dresden with the aid of federal authorities and police officers from other states.

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Arrests Made During Dynamo Dresden Police Raid

Four individuals aged between 29 and 38 were arrested at the stadium and three were brought before a judge and placed in pre-trial detention. Dresden senior police director Jens Uhlmann emphasized that the operation was carefully calibrated to target only those suspected of criminal activity. Today's operation was explicitly not directed at peaceful football fans, but at specifically targeted suspected offenders.

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In carrying out these measures, we made a clear distinction between members of the group and uninvolved parties, and we also took the weather conditions into account, Uhlmann said. That hasn't stopped criticism of the action from club officials and fans who felt the response was disproportionate.

Club Officials Criticize Police Proportionality

The nature and scale of today's measures came as a complete surprise to us, as we were not informed in advance about the intended course of action from the police, Dynamo managing director Stephan Zimmermann said in a statement on the club website. Zimmermann said the club was still trying to gather information and to evaluate all the facts before it could judge the proportionality of the measures.

As things stand, this proportionality is highly questionable, given that several hundred uninvolved individuals were forced to remain in the cold for hours, he added. The Associated Press reported that the raid has sparked a broader debate about policing tactics at sporting events and the rights of fan groups.