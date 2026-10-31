Police Arrest Two Individuals in Sheshatshiu After Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Cocaine and Related Evidence

During a routine traffic stop on Tsheniss Drive in Sheshatshiu, law enforcement officers seized significant amounts of cocaine, cash, and drug‑related paraphernalia. Both the vehicle occupants were taken into custody, and subsequent searches uncovered further evidence of drug trafficking. One suspect, Eliza Gregoire, faces a possession-for- trafficking charge, while the other, a 28‑year‑old man, is released on bail with conditions and charged with possession of a weapon and cocaine for trafficking.

On the afternoon of October 27, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police officers in Sheshatshiu conducted a routine traffic stop on Tsheniss Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in the area.

The vehicle, a compact car driven by a 31‑year‑old woman named Eliza Gregoire, was pulled over by officers from the local police service. Both the driver and a passenger inside the vehicle were detained without incident and taken into custody at the scene.

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Police Find Drugs And Cash

While the officers performed a routine pat-down and secured the vehicle, a subsequent search of the occupants and the interior of the car revealed a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, as well as cash and other items commonly associated with drug trafficking. In addition to violators' narcotic possession, officers discovered a container of bear mace, suggesting that the suspects may have been preparing for potential threats or self‑defence.

Given the seriousness of the findings, the officers filed an immediate request for a search warrant to continue the investigation at a local residence. Within the next hour, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Sheshatshiu that was believed to be linked to the drug operation. The warrant granted law enforcement the authority to search the premises for evidence related to the drug trafficking investigation.

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The search yielded additional items that further corroborated the ongoing narcotics activity: several packages of illegal cocaine, additional cash, drug paraphernalia, and evidence that indicated a distribution network. Police seized all items found, and a thorough inventory was taken to preserve chain of custody. Following the arrest and the execution of the search warrant, the judicial process began. Eliza Gregoire, who was arrested at the traffic stop, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine.

Suspects Face Trafficking Charges

The charge signifies that the prosecution believes she was not personally using the drug but was instead involved in its distribution. The 28‑year‑old male suspect, who also was taken into custody during the traffic stop, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine.

The suspect was released from custody on bail with conditions, and he is required to appear before a court in the near future to address these charges. The combined evidence collected during the traffic stop and the subsequent search raises questions about the scope of the drug trafficking operation. Police and investigators will likely pursue additional leads to identify any associates or implementers within the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and as new information emerges, authorities may expand the investigation to other parties suspected of facilitating the distribution of the contraband. Authorities underscore the seriousness of drug trafficking offenses in Sheshatshiu and remind the public that law enforcement is cooperating with federal partners to disrupt criminal networks. The police service continues to conduct regular traffic stops and road checks in areas where drug activity is suspected.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

They are also working closely with the community, law‑enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders in a coordinated effort to curb drug trafficking and ensure public safety.