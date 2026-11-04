York police charge 23, search for one more in Project North Star cannabis trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 people and are searching for Zongyu Zhu after an investigation into an alleged cannabis trafficking operation that shipped drugs overseas in parcels and ran an online dispensary.

York Regional Police have charged 23 people and are searching for an additional suspect after an investigation into an alleged cannabis trafficking operation. The operation stretched across Ontario and parts of North America and Europe, police said.

The investigation was launched in February 2026 and was dubbed Project North Star. The multi-agency probe involved York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Border Services Agency and the London Police Service. In a news release, investigators alleged the group sourced cannabis from several locations across Ontario. This included a large-scale illegal grow operation in London.

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Distribution Channels Seized In Investigation

Police say the group then distributed the cannabis through the underground market. The group also operated an online illicit dispensary, according to investigators. It allegedly shipped cannabis to destinations across North America and parts of Europe using commercial parcel delivery services. Search warrants were executed between July and September at properties in Markham, Scarborough, Vaughan, Burlington, Milton, London and the rural community of Ailsa Craig.

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Investigators say they seized more than 1,550 pounds of cannabis during the searches. They also seized 8.5 pounds of hashish and 4.4 pounds of cannabis derivatives. Other items seized included infused edibles and small quantities of ketamine and cocaine, police said. Officers also seized two firearms, high-capacity magazines and more than $250,000 in Canadian currency.

Two Ford pickup trucks were also seized, one of which police allege had been re-vinned. York police say the investigation resulted in the shutdown of the online dispensary. It also led to the dismantling of the London grow operation. The cannabis seized there was estimated to be worth approximately $4.8 million.

Sought Out Suspect Faces Serious Charges

Zongyu Zhu, 26, of Markham remains wanted by police. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession for the purpose of distributing. Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators. A full list of suspects and the charges they are facing can be found via a link provided by police.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to search for the outstanding suspect. York police said the operation had links to destinations across North America and parts of Europe before it was disrupted.