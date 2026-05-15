Police are on the scene of a tow truck shooting in Brampton

Police are on the scene of a tow truck shooting in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road in Brampton on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Police are on the scene of a tow truck shooting in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road in Brampton on Thursday , May 14 , 2026.

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Tow Truck Shooting Bovaird Drive Mountainash Road Brampton Thursday May 14 2026

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