Polar Bear Activity Persists Along Labrador and Northern Peninsula Coasts

Residents in southern Labrador and the Northern Peninsula are urged to remain cautious as polar bears remain active in the region due to lingering snow and ice conditions. Authorities advise securing food sources, keeping pets indoors, and reporting sightings to designated offices.

The Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands has issued a warning to residents along the southern coast of Labrador and the Northern Peninsula of the island, advising them to remain vigilant due to ongoing polar bear activity in the region.

Despite the advancing spring season, persistent snow and ice conditions have contributed to increased polar bear sightings across various areas, including the Northern Peninsula, the northeast coast of the island, and southern regions of Labrador. These sightings pose a potential risk to communities, as polar bears may be drawn to human settlements in search of food. Residents are strongly urged to take precautions to minimize the likelihood of encounters with these animals.

Proper storage and disposal of garbage, as well as securing any potential food sources, are critical steps in preventing polar bears from entering populated areas. Additionally, pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors or under close supervision when outside. Individuals venturing outdoors are encouraged to travel in groups whenever possible and to avoid approaching fresh kills or carcasses, which may attract bears.

It is essential to remember that polar bears are highly unpredictable and can pose a serious threat if provoked or surprised. In the event of an encounter, residents should assess the bear’s behavior carefully. If the bear has detected their presence, they should remain calm and avoid sudden movements. Speaking in a firm but composed manner may help deter the animal, and staying downwind can reduce the likelihood of being noticed.

Residents are reminded never to approach a polar bear under any circumstances. For reporting polar bear sightings, specific contact information has been provided. Sightings on the Northern Peninsula should be reported to the Roddickton Forestry Management District Office at 709-457-2300 or the after-hours emergency line at 709-457-7243. In southern Labrador, sightings should be directed to the Port Hope Simpson Forest Management Office at 709-960-0400 or the after-hours emergency line at 709-897-7116.

Authorities emphasize the importance of swift reporting to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife





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