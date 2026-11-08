Poland mourns after far-right gunman kills six in Krakow

Six people died and fifteen were wounded in Krakow Main Square. Police shot the 24-year-old suspect who held extreme views and killed his family.

Poland commenced a two-day national period of mourning on Sunday following a deadly mass shooting in Krakow that claimed six lives and injured fifteen others. The attack unfolded on Saturday in the city's historic Main Square, where a 24-year-old suspect with documented far-right ideologies opened fire on crowds before being shot by police. Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak officially classified the incident as an act of terror, marking it as one of the most severe violent events in the nation's recent history.

Details of the Krakow Main Square Attack

The perpetrator, identified as a 24-year-old man, drove his vehicle into the busy central square located in the heart of Krakow's Old Town. This location serves as a major tourist hub in Poland's second-largest city. After exiting his car, he began shooting at pedestrians and shoppers. The chaos forced bystanders to hide in nearby shops and buildings to survive the gunfire. Witnesses described a scene of absolute terror as bullets flew through the air. The square remained partially closed on Sunday morning while authorities continued their intense investigation into the events of the previous day.

Also read Krakow gunman who killed 6, injured 15 in Poland shooting held ‘very radical’ far-right views

Family Deaths and Radical Motives

Investigators discovered the bodies of the suspect's mother, father, and sister at his family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Krakow. Local authorities confirmed that they likely died from gunshot wounds. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński stated that the suspect held very radical and ultranationalistic views. He noted that everything indicates the man was fascinated by far-right ideologies. Police seized seven weapons from the family home, bringing the total number of recovered firearms to eleven. Four of these weapons were found in the suspect's possession or in his car during the arrest in Krakow.

Survivors and International Victims

The attack resulted in the deaths of four women and two men. According to Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, the Malopolska regional governor, three of the women and one of the men were Polish citizens. A man from the United Kingdom and a woman from an unidentified foreign country were also among those killed. Fifteen people were wounded, including five non-Poles from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria. Two police officers who intervened to stop the gunman remain in critical condition. One officer is still in a coma, while the other has recently woken up from a coma. Authorities launched an appeal for blood donations to assist the severely injured officer.

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Witness Accounts and Heroic Police Response

Survivors shared harrowing accounts of the shooting on social media platforms. Marie-Ange Collaer, a visitor from Brussels, wrote that she and her family hid on the floor of a shop while bullets flew around them. Neil Thaxton, a United Kingdom resident, described hearing gunshots and being locked in the back of a gift shop by staff who turned off the lights. Police officers who responded to the scene are being hailed as heroes for their efficient and selfless intervention. The interior minister noted that without their actions, the number of victims would have been significantly higher. Videos posted by witnesses show a police officer repeatedly shooting the attacker on the ground before collapsing himself due to exhaustion or injury.

Gun Control and Future Security Measures

As Poland marks this tragic event, questions about gun ownership have resurfaced. Approximately 411,000 people hold gun permits in a country with a population of 37 million. Interest in firearm ownership has been rising in recent years. The shooting club where the suspect is believed to have trained, Swit in Starachowice, issued a statement clarifying that he only practiced static shooting. They denied any training in dynamic or combat tactics. This incident follows a series of school attacks in mid-October in the Mazovia province. Those earlier attacks involved young attackers using knives and sharp objects, leaving one person dead and many wounded. The current shooting marks a grim shift in the nature of violence in the region.