Poilievre Urges Alberta to Push Ottawa for Policy Changes, Smith Announces Binding Referendum on Separation

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to call on Alberta to join other provinces in demanding policy changes from Ottawa, while Premier Danielle Smith has announced a binding referendum on separation from Canada. Poilievre argues that Albertans' grievances are not with fellow Canadians but with the federal government, and he believes that pushing for specific policy changes is the way forward. Smith, meanwhile, has clarified the process for the referendum and stated her intention to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to urge Alberta to join forces with other provinces to pressure Ottawa into changing policies he believes are hindering the province's progress, a move he sees as the 'practical, realistic path to a stronger Alberta within a united Canada'.

Poilievre, in an upcoming keynote speech in Calgary, is expected to argue that Albertans' grievances are not with fellow Canadians but with the federal government. He will point to specific policy demands, such as unblocking resources and pipelines, respecting firearms owners, and relieving taxpayers, which he believes are shared by all Canadians. Poilievre will also highlight the support of other provinces, including Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec, in pushing for these changes.

He will assert that Alberta does not need a separate country, but rather different government policies in Ottawa. Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced that a binding referendum on separation from Canada will be held, with an additional question asking if the government should initiate the legal process for such a vote.

Smith has clarified that a 'yes' vote on separation would not automatically trigger the process, but would instead allow Alberta to begin the legal steps towards a binding referendum. Smith has previously stated her intention to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada, citing progress in negotiations with the federal government, such as a potential new oil pipeline to the West Coast.

However, Poilievre has criticized the memorandum of understanding deal, arguing it does not go far enough in addressing Alberta's concerns





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Pierre Poilievre Alberta Ottawa Policy Changes Danielle Smith Referendum Separation From Canada

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