Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will make his first official trip to Washington next week for two events as Ottawa continues negotiations with the White House on a potential trade deal.

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will make his first official trip to Washington next week as the federal government continues negotiations with the White House on a potential trade deal.

Poilievre will be in the U.S. capital on Thursday for two events. The first is a fireside chat at the annual forum of the International Democracy Union, the centre-right organization chaired by former prime minister Stephen Harper. Poilievre is also giving a speech at the Canadian American Business Council. The official Opposition leader has previously made trips to New York, Texas and Michigan.

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Poilievre fights for tariff-free trade with US

A senior Conservative source said Poilievre has given the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) a head's up about the trip and that Canada's Ambassador to the U.S., Mark Wiseman, will brief him for the visit. I will be travelling to Washington to fight for tariff-free trade with the United States, to protect Canadian jobs and bring down the cost of living, Poilievre said in a statement shared with CTV News. Tariffs hurt workers and families on both sides of the border.

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Canada and the United States are stronger and more prosperous when we trade freely and work together, he said. Poilievre's caucus colleague Jamil Jivani is good friends with U.S. Vice-President JD Vance.

However, the source said Poilievre has not booked any meetings with people in the Trump administration or the U.S. Congress. The source also said the Conservative leader is holding off on organizing any meetings until he can co-ordinate a strategy with the PMO. Poilievre is known for taking a partisan approach on Parliament Hill but has struck a different tone abroad.

Poilievre refuses to criticize Carney trade handling

In a September trip to New York, he refused to criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney's handling of trade negotiations with the United States, saying politics ends at the border. In late 2024, public opinion polls showed that Poilievre was poised to win a majority government in the 2025 federal election.

However, Donald Trump's second presidency quickly upended politics north of the border and the Conservative leader lost a double-digit lead - and his own seat in Parliament - in a bruising spring election. At the time, voters heavily favoured Carney to manage Trump and navigate the Canada-U.S. relationship. For enough voters, that issue ultimately outweighed others, like affordability, and the Liberals won a fourth mandate.

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More than a year into Carney's tenure, Canada is still subject to punitive American tariffs and several self-imposed deadlines for a trade deal have passed without an agreement. However, voters view Carney as strong on the issue and Poilievre as weak, Nanos Research founder Nik Nanos told CTV News. Poilievre's third trip to the United States this year coincides with yet another round of talks to try and strike a trade deal with the White House.

Conservatives support team Canada approach on tariffs

Ottawa's goal is to lower tariffs on key sectors and bring more stability to the trade relationship. On Wednesday, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said talks would ease off during American Thanksgiving and start back up again next week. The Conservative source said Poilievre believes in having one negotiator at a time in the trade talks and he has reached out to the PMO to ensure his interventions are in line with a Team Canada approach.

In his statement to CTV News, Poilievre said he believes Canada's greatest asset in this trade dispute is our friendship with the American people. My message in Washington remains the same: both countries stand to benefit from removing tariffs and restoring free trade, Poilievre said.