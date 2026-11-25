Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a nurse who spoke with him after the Wainwright fire was told her Calian Health contract may not be renewed because she was photographed with him. He raised a point of privilege in the House of Commons as the government and other parties pledged to look into the situation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said a nurse working on contract at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright has been told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him following the Wainwright tragedy.

Five soldiers were killed and dozens injured in a fire that suddenly overtook a training area on the base on Oct. 17. Poilievre's new Alberta riding includes Wainwright, about two hours southeast of Edmonton, and he spent several days in the area after the fire, including meeting with first responders who aided the victims.

Also read Poilievre says nurse Maureen Carpenter may lose Calian contract after photo with him at Wainwright base

Poilievre claims parliamentary privilege breach

Poilievre rose on a point of privilege in the House of Commons Wednesday, insisting his privilege as a member of Parliament has been breached over the incident. He said he met with a nurse, Maureen Carpenter, who works both at the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health. He said Carpenter talked to him with permission about her experience following the fire, when she helped treat and triage badly burned patients.

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Poilievre said it has since been intimated to her that because she was photographed with him, her Calian contract will not be renewed. The implicit message was that her contract would no longer have any chance of renewal, something that she had taken for granted before that point, he said. Other work opportunities which were also expected to follow have since vanished.

Simply put, it appears she is losing her chance to continue her work at CFB Wainwright because she met with her local MP, Poilievre said. If the people cannot speak to us, we cannot speak for them, he said. By threatening and imposing consequences on Maureen for speaking with me, the government's contractor Calian is effectively interfering with my duties as member of Parliament for Battle River-Crowfoot, Poilievre said.

Nurse Maureen Carpenter appeals reprimands

Poilievre said the nurse has appealed the reprimands and asked for an apology, but that her actions have been met with nothing but silence. Poilievre said he contacted National Defence Minister David McGuinty after hearing about the situation, but that since then the problems have only gotten worse. I truly tried to resolve this quietly. It was certainly not my intention to ever have this rise to the floor of the House of Commons, said Poilievre.

I believed in sharing it with the minister and with Maureen's family doing the same with his office that this would be resolved by now, but it has now been a month. The Canadian Press has reached out to Calian Health and McGuinty's office for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the leader of the government in the House of Commons, said the government has and will continue to be there for members of the Canadian Armed Forces. I find it very upsetting to hear the comments with regards to Maureen, he said. We recognize the sacrifices and the emotions and the service that was provided by health care professionals, by first responders.

Liberals commit to investigating the issue

I appreciate the member raising it, and I will report back, Mr. Speaker, once we've had the opportunity to look a little bit deeper into the situation. Deputy Speaker Tom Kmiec, who was presiding over the House Wednesday during Poilievre's point of privilege, said Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia would return to make a complete ruling. Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said his party would also look into the issue and get back to the House soon.

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