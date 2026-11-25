Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a nurse who spoke with him after the Wainwright fire was told her Calian Health contract may not be renewed because she was photographed with him. Poilievre raised a point of privilege in the House of Commons, and Calian and the defence minister's office have not responded.

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a nurse working on contract at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright has been told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him following the Wainwright tragedy.

Nurse Faces Job Loss After Meeting Poilievre

Poilievre named the nurse as Maureen Carpenter. She works both at the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health, he said. The fire suddenly overtook a training area on the base on Oct. 17. Five soldiers were killed and dozens were injured.

Also read Conservative Leader Poilievre Claims Privilege Breached Over Nurse Contract Threat

Thirty-nine people were injured in the fire, 19 of them critically. Carpenter helped treat and triage badly burned patients after the fire. Poilievre's new Alberta riding includes Wainwright, about two hours southeast of Edmonton. He spent several days in the area after the fire, including meeting with first responders who aided the victims.

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MP Claims Privilege Breached Over Nurse Incident

Poilievre rose on a point of privilege in the House of Commons Wednesday. He insisted his privilege as a member of Parliament has been breached. He said Carpenter talked to him with permission about her experience following the fire. It has since been intimated to her that because she was photographed with him, her Calian contract will not be renewed.

The implicit message was that her contract would no longer have any chance of renewal, something she had taken for granted before that point, Poilievre said. Other work opportunities that were also expected to follow have since vanished, he said. Simply put, it appears she is losing her chance to continue her work at CFB Wainwright because she met with her local MP, Poilievre said. Poilievre said the situation means he cannot properly do his job.

If the people cannot speak to us, we cannot speak for them, he said. By threatening and imposing consequences on Maureen for speaking with me, the government's contractor Calian is effectively interfering with my duties as member of Parliament for Battle River--Crowfoot, Poilievre said. Poilievre said Carpenter has appealed the reprimands and asked for an apology. But her actions have been met with nothing but silence, he said.

Poilievre Tried to Resolve Issue Quietly

Poilievre said he contacted National Defence Minister David McGuinty after hearing about the situation. Since then, the problems have only gotten worse, he said. I truly tried to resolve this quietly. It was certainly not my intention to ever have this rise to the floor of the House of Commons, said Poilievre.

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I believed in sharing it with the minister and with Maureen's family doing the same with his office that this would be resolved by now, but it has now been a month. The Canadian Press has reached out to Calian Health and McGuinty's office for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Liberal MP Disputes Claims About Nurse

Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the leader of the government in the House of Commons, said the government has and will continue to be there for members of the Canadian Armed Forces. I find it very upsetting to hear the comments with regards to Maureen, he said. We recognize the sacrifices and the emotions and the service that was provided by health care professionals, by first responders.

I appreciate the member raising it, and I will report back, Mr. Speaker, once we have had the opportunity to look a little bit deeper into the situation, Lamoureux said. Deputy Speaker Tom Kmiec, who was presiding over the House Wednesday during Poilievre's point of privilege, said Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia would return to make a complete ruling. Bloc Quebecois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said his party would also look into the issue and get back to the House soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.