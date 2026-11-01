Poilievre Demands Carney Keep Fiscal Promises in Nov. 5 Budget

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urges Prime Minister Mark Carney to suspend GST on fuel until summer, scrap the fuel standard tax permanently, and meet fiscal anchors ahead of the Nov. 5 budget.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to keep the government's fiscal promises in the upcoming federal budget, which will be tabled on Nov. 5.

In a letter to Carney, Poilievre also demanded the federal government eliminate all federal taxes on diesel until Canada Day. Poilievre said suspending the GST on fuel until summer and permanently scrapping the fuel standard tax would save Canadians money. He said those savings would help people whether they are buying groceries or toys for Christmas. The letter also calls for the Liberal government to cut what Poilievre describes as wasteful and inflationary spending.

Also read Poilievre lays out demands ahead of budget, includes call to cut wasteful spending

Poilievre Calls for Fiscal Promises

It asks the government to fulfil its promises to reduce both the debt-to-GDP ratio and the deficit-to-GDP ratio. Poilievre said keeping his word to reduce the debt and deficit as a share of the economy is the bare minimum Carney can do. The Conservative leader has repeatedly pressed the government on affordability and fiscal management. The Parliamentary Budget Office has predicted that the government will not meet its fiscal anchor of maintaining a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio.

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Instead, the office expects the measure to rise in 2027-28 and 2029-30. The office also expects a $63.3-billion deficit in fiscal 2026-27, down from a forecast of $71.8 billion in its June outlook. It sees annual deficit levels peaking at $70.2 billion the following year. Poilievre said Carney's government has the biggest deficit ever outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said it has the highest spending as a share of GDP since the 1990s debt crisis. He said the prime minister has helped drive up the cost of basic living expenses that people cannot afford. In the letter, Poilievre wrote that Carney promised affordability but that everything is more expensive since he took office. The letter says that while the prime minister cannot control things outside Canada, his decisions at home have only made things worse.

Budget Scheduled for Nov 5

The Conservative leader framed the demands as necessary steps before the budget is presented. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the budget will outline the next steps in the plan to build a stronger, more resilient and more affordable Canada. The government has not yet responded directly to Poilievre's letter. The budget is scheduled to be tabled on Nov. 5. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 1, 2026.