Poilievre deputy chief of staff Aaron Wudrick resigns effective Nov. 27

Aaron Wudrick, deputy chief of staff to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, is leaving for the private sector on Nov. 27, becoming the third senior aide to depart in less than a year.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is losing yet another top aide, with his deputy chief of staff Aaron Wudrick announcing Thursday that he is leaving for the private sector.

In a letter obtained by CTV News, Wudrick told colleagues and Conservative members of Parliament that his exit would be effective Nov. 27. The resignation was first reported by the Toronto Star. Wudrick served in Poilievre's office for 2.5 years, first as director of policy and then as deputy chief of staff.

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Wudrick Leaves Poilievre Office

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our leader and this team for the last 2.5 years, first as director of policy and then as deputy chief of staff, Wudrick said in the letter. I want to thank all of you for your co-operation and hard work in our shared mission to make Pierre Poilievre our next prime minister leading a Conservative government, and remain fully confident that this goal remains achievable in the next election, Wudrick said.

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Wudrick is the third senior aide to leave in less than a year. His resignation follows the departures earlier this year of Poilievre's longtime chief of staff, Ian Todd, and his then director of communications, Katy Merrifield. Wudrick joined Poilievre's office when the Conservative leader appeared to be on the verge of forming government. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau was deeply unpopular among the electorate, and Poilievre had successfully tied the Liberal government to the affordability challenges squeezing Canadians.

But in quick succession beginning in late 2024, Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, Chrystia Freeland quit Trudeau's cabinet, Trudeau resigned, Mark Carney won the Liberal leadership and then, in a stunning upset, a minority government. Since then, Poilievre and his party have floundered in the polls. Four of his MPs have crossed the floor to join the Liberals, handing Carney a majority government, and a fifth left the House of Commons to be appointed to the Senate.

Conservatives Face Brantford Byelection

The Conservative leader is under renewed pressure and scrutiny as his party watches whether it can hold onto a seat vacated by Larry Brock, who resigned as an MP for the Ontario riding of Brantford-Brant South in September. The prime minister called that byelection for Dec. 7, along with votes in five other ridings. The departure comes as the Carney government unveiled a $142-billion plan to boost the economy and affordability in Budget 2026.

The federal government also committed $32 billion to close the First Nations infrastructure gap and $3 billion for health services. Other recent developments include Elections Alberta putting an $84-million price tag on a referendum, Moderna's newest combo vaccine being approved by Health Canada, and Atlantic Canada facing an economic storm warning from the Public Policy Forum. Ontario Provincial Police renewed an appeal in the 1960 disappearance of Andrew Moses.

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Shell drove a spike in oil exploration bids off the coast of Newfoundland. Thousands of items sold in Canada were recalled due to fire and burn hazards. A woman who loved painting watercolours of Paris moved there when she was 72. Researchers are examining what is behind the population decline of one of Canada's most iconic birds.

Scientists are studying how an endangered Hawaiian bird scrounges its prey out of tree trunks. Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk began his second spacewalk.