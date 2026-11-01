Poilievre demands tax cuts on diesel and GST before Canadian budget November 5

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre demands elimination of federal diesel and GST taxes until Canada Day before the Nov 5 budget tabled by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is issuing a sharp challenge to the federal government, demanding the immediate elimination of all federal taxes on diesel fuel. This demand is part of a broader list of conditions set ahead of the upcoming federal budget, which is scheduled to be tabled on November 5. The proposal specifically targets the Goods and Services Tax and other fuel levies to provide immediate relief to Canadian households.

Diesel Tax Elimination Demands

In a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Poilievre outlines a strategy to suspend the GST on fuel until Canada Day in the summer. He argues that this temporary suspension, combined with the permanent scrapping of the fuel standard tax, would significantly reduce costs for consumers. The Conservative leader asserts that these measures would save money for families regardless of whether they are purchasing essential groceries or toys for the Christmas season.

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Letter To Prime Minister Carney

The correspondence from Poilievre goes beyond simple tax relief, calling on the Liberal government to cut wasteful and inflationary spending. He insists that the government must fulfill its existing promises to reduce both the debt-to-GDP ratio and the deficit-to-GDP ratio. Poilievre maintains that adhering to these fiscal targets is the bare minimum expectation for Carney to keep his word to the Canadian public.

PBO Forecasts Rising Deficits

Recent predictions from the Parliamentary Budget Office suggest the government will fail to meet its fiscal anchor of maintaining a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio. Instead, the office expects this measure to rise during the 2027-28 and 2029-30 fiscal years. The projections indicate a deficit of $63.3 billion for fiscal 2026-27, which is a decrease from the June forecast of $71.8 billion. However, annual deficit levels are expected to peak at $70.2 billion in the following year.

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Record High Spending Criticism

Poilievre criticizes the Carney administration for managing the biggest deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic and the highest spending share of GDP since the 1990s debt crisis. He argues that the prime minister has contributed to driving up the cost of basic living expenses that many Canadians can no longer afford. The letter states that while global factors are outside Canadian control, domestic decisions have exacerbated affordability issues.

Government Defense Of Plan

In response to the mounting pressure, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has defended the upcoming budget. He stated that the document will outline the next steps in the government plan to build a stronger and more resilient Canada. Champagne emphasizes that the budget aims to deliver a more affordable economy for all citizens, despite the conservative oppositions demands for immediate tax removals and spending cuts.