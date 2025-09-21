Poilievre Calls for Tariff-Free Deal with U.S., Criticizes Government's Trade Strategy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre advocates for a tariff-free trade deal with the United States, criticizing the government's negotiation tactics and proposing policy changes to strengthen Canada's position. The interview touched upon topics of the ongoing trade war, energy policy, and economic self-reliance.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre , speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, emphasized his approach to the ongoing trade war with the United States , advocating for a comprehensive tariff-free deal. Poilievre, interviewed on CTV's Question Period, rejected the notion of settling for a deal that incorporates sectoral tariffs, particularly on key industries like steel, aluminum, and autos.

He contrasted the current situation with the past privileged access Canada enjoyed within the American economy, emphasizing the reciprocal benefits of continental security that strengthened both nations. Poilievre criticized the Liberal government's handling of the negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that their policies have weakened Canada's negotiating position. The backdrop to these discussions is the trade war initiated by the U.S. President in February, marked by significant tariffs on Canadian goods, although exemptions have been granted for products compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The Conservative Leader argued that Canada should strive for greater self-reliance, focusing on its own resources and infrastructure to gain leverage in negotiations. \Poilievre blamed Liberal environmental policies for Canada's over-dependence on the U.S. and criticized the Prime Minister's negotiating tactics with President Trump, stating that he has unfortunately negotiated out of a position of weakness. He cited specific policies, including the oil and gas sector emissions cap, the industrial carbon tax, and Bill C-69, as hindering Canada's ability to negotiate effectively. He stated that, if Canada were developing pipelines and port expansions and moving its resources to global markets, the country would have more negotiating power. When pressed, Poilievre responded that he would hold the current Prime Minister to his own standards, specifically citing the unfulfilled promise of a deal by July 21st. The Conservative leader proposed implementing the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which would repeal what he characterized as “growth-blocking laws”, eliminate the capital gains tax on businesses reinvesting in Canada and prioritize project approvals. This act contrasts with the current government's legislation, which Poilievre claims is creating bureaucratic hurdles. \In contrast to the current administration's actions, Poilievre outlined his approach to addressing the trade challenges. He emphasized his commitment to a tariff-free agreement, arguing that it's essential for Canada's economic prosperity. Poilievre's proposed Canadian Sovereignty Act aims to boost the country's self-reliance and negotiating power. The interview also touched upon other key policy areas, including the size of the public service, which Poilievre believes should undergo significant budget cuts. He also addressed his upcoming mandatory leadership review, remaining tight-lipped about specific support targets. His interview on CTV's Question Period provides a comprehensive overview of his views on Canada's trade strategy, economic policies, and leadership. The ongoing trade negotiations and the government's approach to dealing with the U.S. are major talking points. The economic consequences of any deal or lack thereof are a major issue that will affect all Canadians





