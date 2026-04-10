Poilievre Calls for Stronger Property Rights Protections Following B.C. Aboriginal Title Ruling

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is advocating for increased federal protection of private property rights in response to a recent court decision regarding Aboriginal title in British Columbia. He calls for changes to how the government approaches Aboriginal title claims and the explicit prioritization of private property ownership in agreements with First Nations.

RICHMOND Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has urged the federal government to bolster property rights protections in response to a significant court ruling on Aboriginal title in British Columbia. Speaking in Richmond, B.C., Poilievre advocated for modifications in the Liberal government's approach to Aboriginal title claims within the court system, emphasizing the explicit inclusion of protections for private home and property ownership in future agreements with First Nations .

He underscored the importance of balancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples with the existing rights of homeowners. Poilievre clarified that his position did not dispute the inherent rights of Indigenous Peoples, acknowledging their validity, while firmly stating that these rights should coexist harmoniously with the property rights of homeowners who have legally acquired their properties.\The context for Poilievre's remarks is the August 2025 decision by the B.C. Supreme Court, which granted the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title over approximately 300 hectares of land situated on the Fraser River in Richmond. Justice Barbara Young's ruling deemed Crown and city titles within the designated area as flawed and invalid, citing the Crown's granting of private titles on the land as an unjust infringement upon the Cowichan title. Additionally, the ruling clarified that sections of B.C.'s Land Title Act, which establish fee-simple title as indefeasible, do not extend to Aboriginal title. This decision sparked discussions concerning the practical coexistence of Aboriginal title and private property rights, simultaneously raising concerns regarding mortgages and business loans in the affected area. Although the B.C. government's minister of Indigenous relations and the Cowichan Nation released a joint statement last month confirming ongoing negotiations, with both parties appealing different facets of the court's decision, Poilievre stressed the need for concrete legal safeguards beyond public pronouncements. He called for legally binding text that prioritizes private property ownership in all future agreements with First Nations. He emphasized the necessity of including an explicit statement in all agreements, ensuring that fee-simple home ownership and private property rights take precedence and cannot be superseded.\Poilievre's proposals include a request for the government to mandate its lawyers to firmly defend fee-simple property ownership as the paramount right, not subject to any other claims. He referenced Justice Young's observation that federal lawyers initially argued for the extinguishment of Aboriginal rights in the case, but later withdrew this argument in 2018. Poilievre highlighted this shift as a key point. Furthermore, the Conservative leader recommended the establishment of a parliamentary committee tasked with examining legal, constitutional, and political avenues to fortify private property rights throughout Canada. He characterized the absence of explicit property rights protections within the Constitution as regrettable, reiterating that property rights are fundamentally human rights essential for a thriving, property-owning democracy. He stated that the federal government should instruct its legal representatives to unequivocally assert fee-simple ownership as the primary and protected right, and to ensure that any other claim cannot override this established ownership. The Canadian Press first published this report on April 9, 2026. The issue surrounding the balance between Aboriginal title and private property ownership will have significant ramifications for property owners, First Nations, and the government alike. The legal challenges and potential implications have the capacity to shape the future of property law, Indigenous rights, and the overall economic landscape in Canada





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Pierre Poilievre Aboriginal Title Property Rights First Nations B.C. Supreme Court

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