Poilievre Backs Recall Petitions After Another MP Defects to Liberals

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expresses support for recall petitions following the defection of another MP to the Liberals, emphasizing the importance of holding representatives accountable. The move comes as the party grapples with floor-crossings, and raises questions about the changing political landscape.

Following the defection of another Member of Parliament to the Liberal Party, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has voiced his personal support for recall petitions . These petitions allow constituents to initiate the removal of their representative from office if sufficient local support is garnered. Poilievre's stance underscores a growing dissatisfaction with MPs who switch parties, suggesting that voters should have the power to trigger a byelection in such circumstances.

During a press conference, Poilievre emphasized that constituents should be able to hold their representatives accountable when they break their promises or change political affiliations. This move, he argued, would empower the electorate and curtail what he characterized as behind-the-scenes political maneuvering. The news of Marilyn Gladu, a Southwestern Ontario MP, leaving the Conservative Party to join the Liberals marked the fourth such defection since November, fueling further debate on the issue. In response, Poilievre expressed his empathy for Gladu's constituents, reiterating his belief that they should be able to call for a byelection when an MP switches parties. \Poilievre's support for recall petitions reflects a broader concern about the responsiveness and accountability of elected officials. His comments were made in Richmond, B.C., where he initially addressed property rights before shifting focus to Gladu's decision to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's party. He criticized Carney, asserting that the Prime Minister's actions suggest that voters' choices are inconsequential. The concept of recall petitions is not entirely new; Alberta already employs a similar mechanism for voters to review their provincial representatives. If a petition gains the support of at least 60 percent of the votes in a candidate's previous election, a constituency-wide vote is held to determine if the representative should retain their seat, and if they lose, a byelection ensues. Interestingly, Poilievre, along with other Conservative MPs, has previously voted against a bill that would mandate byelections for MPs who change parties. However, when asked if his stance had evolved, he stated that it would be a decision for the caucus, while reaffirming his personal endorsement of the petition method. His remarks reflect the desire to give the power back to the people and allow them to decide the fate of those who break the trust of their constituents.\Simultaneously, questions arose concerning Gladu's political stances, especially in light of her prior positions on social issues. In the past, Gladu has been known for her social conservatism. She previously opposed the legalization of cannabis and initially opposed a bill to ban conversion therapy, though she later retracted this position. During her leadership bid for the Conservative party in 2020, she stated that she would allow caucus members to introduce private member's bills to restrict abortion. Addressing these concerns, Carney stated that Gladu would align with the government's stance on abortion and other social issues. He emphasized that any MP joining the Liberals must adhere to the party's core values on these matters. Carney emphasized that the Liberal Party is unwavering in its support for the right of women to choose, asserting that he and his colleagues have discussed these issues with Gladu. At the same time, Carney also acknowledged the value of diversity of perspectives within the Liberal caucus, highlighting that the recent floor-crossers bring a range of expertise to benefit the government and the country. Despite Poilievre’s criticism, Carney has defended his party’s decision to welcome Gladu and other defecting MPs, emphasizing that they are committed to upholding the party’s values





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Pierre Poilievre Recall Petitions Floor-Crossing Marilyn Gladu Mark Carney

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