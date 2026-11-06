Poilievre accuses Liberals of inflating immigration numbers with 380,000 target

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre claims the federal government is hiding facts about its immigration plans, specifically targeting the 380,000 permanent resident goal and the conversion of 200,000 temporary residents. The government defends the numbers as a strategy to address housing and labor shortages.

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the government is hiding the facts on the number of newcomers it's bringing to Canada, despite the focus in the new immigration levels plan on people who are already here.

Poilievre told a news conference in Brampton, Ont. , today that the current government is blowing past the Trudeau government's immigration numbers with plans to grant permanent residency to 200,000 temporary residents this year. This increase is in addition to the broad target of 380,000 permanent residents. The Conservative leader argued that these figures represent a significant departure from previous fiscal prudence.

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Temporary Residents Gain Permanent Residency Paths

The one-year program will select, in collaboration with the provinces and territories, 100,000 people here on work visas who already have applied for permanent residency. The other 100,000 applicants will be chosen from humanitarian permanent residency streams. Government officials say this is meant to clear applications from about 50,000 former Hong Kong residents and Ukrainians who are already in Canada. Poilievre suggested that this massive expansion is not driven by economic necessity but by political expediency.

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He claimed the government is using immigration as a band-aid for housing and infrastructure failures. The government says the broad pool of 380,000 permanent residents will be chosen mostly from people already in Canada on work and study visas. Some successful applicants will come from outside the country, according to officials. Critics argue that bringing in such large numbers without adequate infrastructure leads to overcrowding and increased costs for taxpayers.

The Conservatives have long criticized the previous administration for mismanaging housing supply. Poilievre also said the Temporary Foreign Worker Program should not be open to communities with unemployment rates higher than 5.5 per cent. He believes this rule would protect local workers from displacement. This stance aligns with the Conservative platform's broader promise to cut wasteful spending and restore fiscal responsibility.

Immigration Targets Face Scrutiny Over Labor Needs

The party has vowed to review all immigration targets to ensure they align with labor market needs. The current immigration levels plan has faced scrutiny from various quarters. Some economists warn that rapid population growth could exacerbate inflation and strain public services. The government maintains that its strategy is data-driven and necessary for long-term economic growth.

They argue that a larger workforce helps fill critical gaps in healthcare and technology sectors. However, the opposition continues to press the issue. Poilievre used his Brampton appearance to highlight what he calls a lack of transparency in federal planning. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026. David Baxter, The Canadian Press