Podcasters' Search Warrants Authorized by Court of King's Bench

Justice Michael Lema of the Court of King's Bench authorized the search of the computers and phones of David Wallace and James Di Fiore, two podcasters who targeted a health care procurement controversy witness. They accused the plaintiff of sabotaging the controversy. The investigation found that they made false allegations and the conduct was intimidating.

David Wallace and James Di Fiore posted videos online last year where they mocked, maligned and made allegations without supporting evidence about people connected to the health care procurement controversy at Alberta Health Services.

Two podcasters who waged a "no-holds-barred" campaign, targeting a potential witness in a lawsuit against the government, were found guilty. The judge authorized the search of their homes to find out who was directing them. The two have since filed an application to revoke the seizure order and bar the plaintiff from accessing their records.

The judge ruled that the podcasters made "false, unfounded and unfair" allegations about the plaintiff, and their conduct was deemed intimidating and a form of harassment





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Privacy Podcasters Harassment Wrongful-Dismissal Investigation Search Warrants Computer Phone Allegations Without Supporting Evidence

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