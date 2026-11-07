Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Pumps Sullivan Apologize for Charlie Kirk Joke

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan issued an apology after facing backlash for laughing at a dark joke regarding the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, known as Angie Pumps, have issued a formal apology following intense public backlash for their reaction to a social media post about the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. The controversy emerged on Saturday when the duo was caught laughing at a comment that made light of the violent killing of the prominent conservative figure. This incident has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms regarding the boundaries of humor, political polarization, and the responsibility of public figures when discussing acts of political violence.

Details of the Viral Podcast Controversy

The incident centers on an episode of their show, "I've Had It," where the hosts reacted to user-generated content from their followers. Specifically, Welch and Sullivan laughed when a viewer posted a graphic and disrespectful comment that read, "we're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." The post was clearly intended as a provocative joke playing on the tragic circumstances of Kirk's death, rather than a genuine threat or celebration of violence. However, the hosts' audible amusement in response to such a macabre remark was captured on audio and quickly disseminated across various digital networks, leading to immediate and severe criticism from listeners and political observers alike.

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Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year by a gunman while speaking at a debate on a college campus in Utah. The tragedy shocked the nation and intensified the ongoing national dialogue surrounding gun safety, campus security, and political rhetoric in the United States. By laughing at a joke referencing his murder, Welch and Sullivan inadvertently minimized the gravity of the event for many who viewed the podcast. The audio clip served as undeniable evidence of their reaction, stripping away any ambiguity about their initial response to the violent subject matter.

Stakeholder Reactions and Social Media Backlash

Across the country, many social media users were joking around about the return of political movements or playing on conservative fears about cultural shifts, but this specific instance drew sharp condemnation. The backlash was not limited to one political side, as the act of laughing at a joke about killing was viewed by many as a breach of basic decorum, regardless of one's stance on Charlie Kirk's politics. Users expressed outrage that a media personality would find humor in a reference to gun violence, arguing that such behavior erodes the discourse and normalizes violence against public figures.

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The podcast hosts found themselves at the center of a firestorm as clips of the incident went viral. Critics argued that Welch and Sullivan, as commentators with a platform, have a duty to handle serious topics with appropriate gravity. The disparity between their professional personas and their reaction to the dark humor posted by a listener highlighted the challenges of moderating audience interaction in real-time. The rapid spread of the audio clip ensured that the controversy reached a wide audience beyond their regular subscriber base, forcing an immediate need for damage control and public clarification.

Official Apology and Statement on Gun Violence

In response to the growing criticism, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan released a joint statement on Saturday acknowledging their mistake and expressing regret for their reaction. The hosts emphasized that their intent was never to mock the victim or trivialize the tragedy that occurred in Utah. Their statement explicitly addressed the core issue, noting that while they often engage in heated political debate, there are lines that should not be crossed when discussing loss of life.

The apology statement read, "Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence," according to reports of their public response. This declaration was an attempt to align their personal values with the broader societal condemnation of their initial reaction. By reaffirming their support for common-sense gun safety reform, the hosts sought to demonstrate that their political views do not excuse a lack of empathy for victims of gun violence. The statement served as a direct rebuttal to accusations that they were indifferent to the seriousness of the Utah shooting or the broader issue of gun-related deaths in America.

Impact on the Podcast and Future Content

This incident marks a significant moment for the "I've Had It" podcast, which has previously navigated complex political topics with varying degrees of success. The backlash serves as a reminder of the fine line between edgy humor and offensive insensitivity in modern media. For Welch and Sullivan, the apology is a necessary step to regain the trust of their audience and to address the concerns of those who felt alienated by their reaction. Moving forward, the hosts may need to reconsider how they interact with audience submissions and what content they choose to highlight during live or recorded episodes.

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The incident also reflects the broader challenges facing podcasters and media personalities in an era of high political polarization. Audiences are increasingly holding creators accountable for their every word and reaction, expecting a level of sensitivity that matches the seriousness of national tragedies. As the podcasting landscape continues to evolve, the response of Welch and Sullivan could influence how other hosts handle controversial audience interactions. The hope is that this apology will help diffuse the tension and allow the conversation to return to the substantive issues the podcast typically covers, rather than focusing solely on this momentary lapse in judgment.