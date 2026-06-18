Podcast Host Johnny Cantor Shares Player Recommendations for Albion: Keep Boscagli, Loan Watson, Sell Baleba

Johnny Cantor of the Albion Unlimited podcast outlines his preferred moves for three Brighton & Hove Albion players: retaining Olivier Boscagli for his European experience, loaning Tommy Watson for regular game time, and selling Carlos Baleba to refresh the midfield.

Johnny Cantor , host of the Albion Unlimited podcast, has joined former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall in discussing potential player movements for the club. After considering numerous names across various categories, Cantor has settled on three key decisions regarding a player to keep, one to loan out, and another to sell.

His recommendations reflect a nuanced understanding of the squad's dynamics and future requirements. Cantor begins by explaining his choice to retain French defender Olivier Boscagli. He acknowledges the player's frustration at limited playing time despite his pedigree, which includes Champions League experience at a major club. Cantor suggests that at 28, Boscagli is in his prime and may be tempted to seek regular football elsewhere, either on loan or via a permanent move.

However, Cantor firmly believes Boscagli should stay, arguing that his experience and quality will be crucial for Albion, especially in European competition. He emphasizes that keeping such a seasoned professional could provide vital stability and leadership in defense. Regarding a player to loan out, Cantor selects midfielder Tommy Watson. He stresses the importance of finding a club where Watson can play consistently, recognizing that his recent loan spell at Millwall did not provide the desired game time.

Cantor expresses empathy for Watson's situation, noting the need for him to find a environment where he can be happy and develop through regular football. The decision is framed as a strategic move to benefit both the player and the club by ensuring Watson gains valuable experience.

Finally, on the issue of a player to sell, Cantor concurs with a widespread fan consensus. He names Carlos Baleba as the one who should be moved on. While acknowledging Baleba's unique physical attributes-something Albion's midfield lacks-Cantor feels the team's tactical evolution has rendered his role less essential. He mentions that if it weren't for the emergence of Brajan Gruda, he might have kept Baleba, but now it's time to "find a place for him and move on.

" This sale would allow Albion to reshape their midfield with a different profile. These proposals highlight the ongoing challenges of squad management, balancing individual player needs with collective team strategy as Albion navigates domestic and European ambitions





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Olivier Boscagli Tommy Watson Carlos Baleba Albion Brighton And Hove Albion Johnny Cantor Player Recommendations Football Podcast Squad Management Loan Move Transfer

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