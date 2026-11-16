Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, seeking further tariff relief on pork and canola oil while encouraging Chinese auto investment in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday morning as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit got underway in Shenzhen, China. Trade, energy and investment were expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

Driving much of Carney's international trip is a strategy to diversify Canada's economy and reduce its reliance on the United States. Part of that strategy has involved what Carney describes as a warming of relations with Beijing. Since Carney's official visit to Beijing in January 2026, Canada and China have made significant progress on several trade issues. Canadian merchandise exports to China increased 31.4 per cent in the first half of 2026, reaching $21.5 billion, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Also read Carney travels to China to meet Xi at APEC summit in Shenzhen

Canadian crude oil shipments to China have also increased approximately 37 per cent this year. But several important trade irritants remain, particularly Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural products. China continues to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Canadian canola oil and a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian pork and related products. There has been significant progress elsewhere.

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China Reduces Tariffs On Canadian Canola

Following Carney's January visit, China reduced the combined tariff on Canadian canola seed from almost 85 per cent to 14.9 per cent. Additional tariffs on Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab were suspended. On Nov. 4, the two countries agreed to extend those market-access concessions through the end of 2028. China has also restored market access for Canadian beef from 20 registered meat establishments.

The question now is whether Carney can secure further concessions from Beijing, particularly on pork and canola oil. If those tariffs are reduced or removed, China experts will be watching closely to see what Canada offers in return. Carney has also signalled that he wants Chinese automakers to consider investing in Canadian manufacturing, potentially creating opportunities for Canadian autoworkers who have been affected by U.S. tariffs.

Carney Seeks Chinese Auto Investment

We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market, Carney told reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. If they are not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities. Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, responded to Carney's comments on social media. Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.?

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This is offensive in the extreme. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive, Navarro wrote. Carney has said any Chinese automotive investment in Canada must involve genuine domestic manufacturing, rather than simply assembling vehicles from imported Chinese parts. It's not just about kit cars.

There has to be a manufacturing aspect involved, he said. The federal government wants Chinese manufacturers to create Canadian jobs and develop domestic supply chains, rather than simply use Canada as an assembly location for vehicles largely manufactured in China. The January agreement also opened the Canadian market to a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles. Canada replaced its previous 100 per cent surtax with the standard 6.1 per cent most-favoured-nation tariff, subject to an annual quota of 49,000 vehicles.

Non-Trade Issues Complicate Relations

Beyond trade, the relationship remains complicated by disagreements over foreign interference, cybersecurity, human rights and national security. Carney has said closer economic engagement with China does not mean Canada is setting aside those concerns. The two countries established a broader strategic partnership during Carney's January visit, covering trade, energy, financial services, public safety and other areas of co-operation.

For Carney, the challenge is to expand Canada's access to the Chinese market while protecting domestic industries and managing an increasingly complicated relationship with its largest trading partner, the United States. Tuesday's meeting with Xi will provide another indication of how far that balancing act can go.