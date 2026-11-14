PM Carney signs free trade agreement with Philippines before heading to ASEAN and Francophonie summits

Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a free trade agreement with the Philippines during his visit to Manila, concluding negotiations ahead of broader regional talks at the ASEAN summit. He will next travel to Cambodia for the Francophonie summit to continue discussions on technology trade and international relations.

MANILA - Prime Minister Mark Carney is wrapping up a brief visit to the Philippines and heading to Cambodia, as the government pushes for more trade access in the region.

Within a few hours of arriving in the Philippines, PM Carney has officially signed a free trade agreement with the country. This milestone concludes the negotiations for a bilateral trade deal that Canada has been pursuing with the Southeast Asian nation. Carney is currently at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where the broader context of regional commerce is being discussed.

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Canada Pursues Wider Trade Agreement

In addition to the finalized deal with the Philippines, Canada continues talks for a wider trade agreement with the bloc of 11 countries. Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu tells reporters travelling with Carney that the wider deal gives access to smaller countries within the region. Sidhu notes that Canada also has deeper agreements with other key partners, including Indonesia and the Philippines. The new bilateral deal marks a significant step in expanding Canadian economic ties in Southeast Asia.

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Carney is set to meet today with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. This meeting highlights Canada's growing engagement with emerging economies beyond its traditional North American and European partners. Following the Philippine leg of his tour, Carney will leave for Cambodia to attend a summit of the Francophonie. The event will include a side event focused on technology trade in Phnom Penh, reflecting Canada's interest in digital economic integration.

Carney Meets Quebec Premier

While there, Carney will meet with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. The Premier is pushing for more autonomy in Quebec's international relations, a longstanding political issue. Despite these differing priorities, Sidhu says Ottawa is working constructively with the province on these matters. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026. Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press