Carney departs Wednesday for summits in Ireland, Philippines, Cambodia and China

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves Ottawa after Remembrance Day for four countries, aiming to finalize ASEAN and Philippines trade deals and attend APEC in Shenzhen as U.S.-China-Russia diplomacy unfolds.

Prime Minister Mark Carney departs Ottawa on Wednesday for summits in Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and China, seeking to advance trade and security ties and reduce Canada's reliance on the United States.

His four-country trip puts him on the ground as high-stakes diplomacy unfolds between the United States, China and Russia. Carney leaves for Dublin shortly after the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. Trade talks with China are advancing ahead of the APEC summit, and Ottawa is looking to diversify its relationships beyond Europe. Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said the trip is Canada's chance to build on new agreements and partnerships signed with countries around the world.

Also read Canadian exports to China hit record $36.78 billion ahead of Carney-Xi meeting

Expanding Beyond Europe: Canada's Global Diplomatic Strategy

She said Canada is entering a more consequential phase of implementing and delivering on those agreements and sustaining momentum. When Carney speaks about diversifying relationships, she said, it is not just about Europe. In Dublin, Carney will attend the European Political Community summit on Nov. 12. For the second time, Canada will be the only non-European country at the table.

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Carney joined the group's last meeting in Armenia in May. The EPC has met roughly every six months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The informal meetings discuss strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure. Carney and European Union leaders have floated Canada becoming an associate member of the EU, a title still undefined.

After Dublin, Carney crosses the Atlantic and Pacific to Manila, where the Philippines hosts Canada as a guest at the Nov. 15-18 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. ASEAN is a bloc of 11 countries focused on trade, regional peace and international norms. Canada is set to finalize negotiations on two trade deals while Carney is in Manila, one with the ASEAN bloc and another bilateral deal with the Philippines. He could sign one of them while there.

Strengthening ASEAN Ties: Trade and Security in Southeast Asia

Carney has a meeting scheduled for Saturday with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and will address ASEAN leaders on Sunday. Queen's University professor Stephanie Martel, who studies Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, said the visit will help shape the Indo-Pacific strategy the Trudeau government released four years ago. That strategy focused on making Ottawa a relevant partner after years of sporadic engagement. She said it is becoming a cliche to call Canada a fairweather friend.

Martel said Carney has focused on trade and maritime defence but less on local concerns about climate change resilience and gender-inclusive militaries. She said there is a lot of action on specific trade deals and sectors, but the overall engagement and Canada's ability to be seen as a serious, comprehensive contributor to the region is still up for debate.

In the Philippines, Carney will be joined by Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Gender Minister Rechie Valdez, who is of Filipino origin. Carney then visits the Francophonie summit in Cambodia, set for Nov. 14 to 16. He is expected to meet leaders from Africa and other continents in Phnom Penh. Canada hosts the next Francophonie summit in 2028 in the Ottawa area.

Carney is expected to use the gathering to advance Canada's strategic autonomy and protect the role of French in the growing digital economy. Francophonie members will elect their next leader in Cambodia, and Ottawa says it is staying neutral to avoid affecting the next summit. On Sunday, Carney is set to address CEOs at the FrancoTech innovation event at the summit. On Monday, he is set to give plenary remarks.

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Promoting French Culture and Economy at the Francophonie Summit

Dominique Caouette, Indo-Pacific studies chair at the University of Montreal's political science department, said the Francophonie summit is an opportunity for Canada and Quebec to advance economic interests. He said the Francophonie could serve as a platform for Carney toward middle powers, several of which are members, giving Canada another space to play an influential role. The summit will feature Carney and Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, elected on a sovereigntist mandate aimed at pushing back on Ottawa.

Caouette said he does not expect the two to clash, since it is not in the Canadian or Quebec tradition to air dirty laundry in public. Carney will be joined in Cambodia by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her parliamentary secretary Mona Fortier. Before his arrival, Gov. Gen.

Louise Arbour will lead Canada's delegation. Carney's last stop is China's tech hub of Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit, set for Nov. 18 to 19. Leaders from across the Pacific Rim will gather in the city bordering Hong Kong to take stock of an increasingly disordered trading system. Nadjibulla said the summit allows bilateral and minilateral discussions that bring leaders together in small groups to advance common goals.

Navigating Geopolitical Tensions at the APEC Summit

She said the APEC meetings themselves have taken on less importance because of diverging interests of Russia, the U.S. and China. U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit. The meeting has European leaders worried about a possible impact on Moscow's war against Ukraine, and analysts are watching for updates on Trump's war on Iran.

Carney's visit comes days after China extended a deal providing market access to Canadian imports such as canola meal and lobster, in exchange for Canadian market access for Chinese steel and aluminum. Xi and Carney are set to meet Tuesday, and Carney will address business leaders the next day. Nadjibulla said she will watch for economic announcements, such as allowing more Chinese vehicles into Canada.