Carney says Russian players barred from World Juniors in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will deny Russian hockey players entry for the World Junior Championship in Alberta, as European federations refuse to play Russia after a CAS ruling forced its reinstatement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will not allow Russian hockey players to compete at the World Junior Championship s in Alberta this December. Carney said the decision is Canada's own, made after European hockey nations asked Canada to follow their lead.

He linked the move to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, saying Russia and Belarus are supporting an illegal, unjustified and horrific war. Earlier Tuesday, hockey federations representing Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia said their national teams will not play against Russia in international competition. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russian teams, starting with the world juniors, which begin Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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Hockey Canada said it is still in discussions with the IIHF, fellow member national associations and other key stakeholders about the potential impact of the decision. It said it shares the disappointment expressed by the IIHF and others with the CAS ruling and is working toward more clarity in the coming days. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association said its position was and is crystal clear: Sweden will not play ice hockey matches against Russia in the current situation.

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Other Nations Refuse to Play Russia

It added that the decision does not mean Sweden will refrain from participating in World Cup tournaments where Russia is participating. Norway said it will not play Russia at the 2027 men's world championship in Germany. Its statement did not specifically address the world juniors. Norwegian Ice Hockey Association general secretary Petter Salsten told The Associated Press that Norway could be removed from next month's world junior championship in Canada to make way for Russia.

Denmark, which is not in the world junior field, has also said it will not play Russia at the men's worlds. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked the federations that had refused to play Russia and urged other hockey powers, including co-host Canada, to follow suit. If CAS lacks a moral compass, let's show that hockey still has values, he wrote on X. Refuse to play against Russia and deny visas to its players.

Participating Teams Reject Russian Inclusion

Sweden is the defending champion and one of 10 teams currently set to compete at the world junior tournament, along with Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. Finland's federation said no player or team official would be obliged to take part in a tournament involving Russia or Belarus, and that it supported those who chose not to.

Canada's federal government has said it opposes Russia's return and will maintain restrictions on Russian athletes at events in Canada that receive federal funding. Hockey Canada confirmed the world juniors is not federally funded. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province would comply with the CAS ruling. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 3, 2026.