Prime Minister Mark Carney says U.S. President Donald Trump has not raised Pentagon complaints about Canada's defence spending, as Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has not seen the contents of an allegedly leaked classified memo.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Pentagon's recent complaints about Canada's defence spending have not come up in his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Pentagon released what it called a fact sheet claiming Canada's defence spending has limited its ability to contribute to the protection of North America. Asked about those complaints on his way into the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Carney said Trump has not brought up those concerns with him.

Also read Carney says Pentagon complaints on Canada defence not raised by Trump in talks

Carney Denies Trump Raised Defence Concerns

I can assure you that in my discussions with the president of the United States, we're focused on conflict resolution around the world and he has not raised issues such as has been reported recently, Carney said. The prime minister said Canada is taking responsibility for its own defence. He said Canada is on the front lines in Europe through Operation Reassurance in Latvia and is engaging with NATO partners to secure the Arctic and the Far North.

Advertisement

Carney also said Canada is making historic investments in its military and getting members of the armed forces the pay they deserve. Under U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Trump administration has taken symbolic steps to upend the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Canada and the United States. Hegseth last week issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada on think-tanks and socializing.

Minister Defends Stability Of Nato Cooperation

Defence Minister David McGuinty said Tuesday he can't divine the thinking behind the Pentagon's recent criticism of Canada's defence spending. The amount of co-operation that we are pursuing together under Norad has not changed. What we are doing together at NATO has not changed, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa. Our military-to-military co-operation has not changed.

McGuinty also said he hasn't seen the contents of the allegedly leaked classified memo. Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, suggested Wednesday that the Pentagon's briefing books haven't been updated recently. He cited Canada hitting NATO's two per cent spending target earlier this year and its plans to buy new submarines, radar units and aircraft.

Our readiness has been not where we want it to be, and we all acknowledge that, but we're making great progress and changing it. We're buying new capabilities, we're moving faster, more people are joining the Canadian Forces, he told reporters before the caucus meeting Wednesday. If we were to react to every single thing that came out of the United States, we'd have a headache. I don't think they either know or appreciate how fast we're moving.

Advertisement

Pentagon Memo Aims For Unified Objectives

A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said Hegseth's memo was intended to ensure a unified objective during engagements with Canada. It does not affect military operations. The Trump administration official briefed a small group of Canadian journalists Monday on background in order to speak more candidly about Canada-U.S. relations. The official, who said the Pentagon is looking for Canada to commit to a realistic approach focused on military efficiency, cited the F-35 review.

The Liberal government has yet to reach a decision on its full order of F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, which Pentagon officials have cited as a source of frustration. Canada has committed to buy 16 of the aircraft, but the decision on the remainder of the planned 88-aircraft order has been the subject of a political review for more than a year.

Ottawa Rejects Pressure Over F35 Purchase

On Wednesday, Fuhr rejected the idea that the Pentagon was putting pressure on Ottawa to purchase the jets. He said Canada is still buying military equipment from the United States but is also diversifying into other markets and spending more of its defence dollars at home. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters after question period on Wednesday that Hegseth should not dictate how Canada spends its defence dollars.

But he also took issue with how the Liberals have been doling out defence spending and claimed the government is lining the pockets of lobbyists and corporations rather than helping military personnel. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. With files from Nick Murray in Ottawa and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington.