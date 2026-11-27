Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberals will whip the vote on omnibus Bill C-39, despite Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon saying one day earlier that whipping would not be necessary. The bill faces opposition from all parties and criticism over environmental, Indigenous, and labour concerns.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberals will whip the vote for his government's omnibus Bill C-39, just one day after Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told CTV News he was confident the legislation would pass without doing so.

You're a member of the party, and so we will vote as a government in that, Carney said while speaking to reporters in Yellowknife on Friday. Carney also described the bill as the most important economic legislation that we have. The prime minister's position is a far cry from comments MacKinnon made Thursday in an interview with CTV Question Period, in which the government House leader described the bill as a slam dunk with our own MPs.

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Government Leaders Comment on Bill C-39

The full interview with MacKinnon will air Sunday. In an opinion piece published in the Toronto Star, however, B.C. -based Liberal MP Will Greaves wrote that he is worried Canada is losing its climate credibility and wouldn't say earlier this week whether he would support Bill C-39. Asked explicitly by host Vassy Kapelos if the party will whip the vote, MacKinnon vigorously insisted that wouldn't be necessary.

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I don't think we have to whip the vote, MacKinnon told Kapelos. This is a bill that we all, the principles on which we all ran. We all got elected, and we're very, very proud to be able to hold this bill up as an example of the great things we can get done for our country.

Bill C-39 Faces Opposition Pressure

Bill C-39 - also known as the Building Canada Strong Act - is designed to speed up federal approvals for major projects and revise federal labour laws. A House of Commons committee struck to examine C-39 wrapped earlier this week with minor changes made after a marathon study. But the landmark legislation has garnered criticism for weakening environmental safeguards, infringing on Indigenous rights, restricting workers' right to strike and rushing parliamentary scrutiny.

All opposition parties have signalled they will not support the bill. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the latest opposition leader to state his position, saying on Thursday that his party will vote against the legislation after the Liberals refused to accept major changes. Without opposition support, Liberals will need all the party's MPs to vote in favour of the legislation for it to pass, as they hold a razor thin majority with 173 seats.