Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived late to the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner and left before it ended, drawing Conservative criticism and a rebuke from the gallery president over his comedy routine and early exit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived late to the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday and left before the evening was over, after delivering a speech that featured comedian Mark Critch in character as U.S. President Donald Trump.

The speech drew international attention, but the timing of Carney's arrival and departure quickly became the dominant story, with Conservatives saying the move showed disrespect for the journalists who cover him. Conservatives said over the weekend that the gallery either bent the rules for Carney or allowed the Prime Minister's Office to dictate how the evening unfolded, something they argued would not have been tolerated under any other prime minister.

Also read Carney Roasts Trump, Poilievre at Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa

Prime Minister Office Changes Schedule

The Prime Minister's Office repeatedly changed Carney's arrival time until shortly before the event and did not tell the gallery he would be using comedians. Carney also ran over his speaking time and was warned his time was up. Boris Proulx, president of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, posted on social media about the controversy. Our gallery dinner had its fair share of controversy again this year, Proulx wrote.

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No, we had no idea that comedians would be in attendance. And no, we did not grant Mark Carney the right to deliver his speech and then immediately leave. We were not amused, Proulx wrote.

Other political leaders and Governor General Louise Arbour were told that if they wanted to speak, they would be required to attend the full dinner, which began at 6:45 p.m. Because of another event, the prime minister was offered a later speaking time but was always expected to stay for the rest of the evening after his speech. He did not. Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman criticized Carney in a statement provided to CTV News.

Conservative Leaders Criticize Prime Minister

This all tells you exactly how he sees Canadian media, Lantsman wrote. He will subsidize newsrooms, but he will not respect them. She added that a prime minister who dismisses the people asking Canadians questions is dismissing Canadians. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner posted on X that night that Carney was attempting to sneak out of the room.

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She later wrote on Substack that the disrespect the move showed also spends political capital Mr. Carney has not earned. Rempel Garner wrote that Carney gives long sit-downs to foreign outlets while Canadian ones mostly receive quick questions at scarce press conferences, pre-recorded videos, and few in-depth interviews. Before arriving at the Press Gallery dinner, Carney attended the National Gallery of Canada Foundation gala, where his wife, Diana Fox Carney, served as honorary chair.

PMO Declines to Comment on Attendance

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment about Carney's schedule or attendance at the press gallery dinner. An official with the PMO said Carney followed the rules as set by the press gallery for the evening. The controversy over his attendance comes as the dinner generated headlines for Carney's comedy routine featuring Critch as Trump.