Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived late to the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, delivered a speech featuring comedian Mark Critch as Donald Trump, and left early, drawing criticism from Conservatives and the gallery president.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived late to the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday and left before the evening ended, after delivering a speech that featured comedian Mark Critch impersonating U.S. President Donald Trump.

His early exit drew criticism from Conservatives who said it showed disrespect for the journalists covering him. The Prime Minister's Office repeatedly changed Carney's arrival time until shortly before the event and did not tell the gallery he would be using comedians. Carney also ran over his speaking time and was warned his time was up.

Also read Carney Roasts Trump, Poilievre at Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa

Conservatives Accuse Gallery Of Bias

Conservatives said over the weekend that the gallery either bent the rules for Carney or allowed the Prime Minister's Office to dictate how the evening unfolded. They argued that would not have been tolerated under any other prime minister. The prime minister's speech, which featured Critch in character as Trump, drew international attention. Boris Proulx, president of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, posted on social media about the controversy.

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"Our gallery dinner had its fair share of controversy again this year. No, we had no idea that comedians would be in attendance," Proulx wrote.

"And no, we didn't grant Mark Carney the right to deliver his speech and then immediately leave. We were not amused.

" Other political leaders and Governor General Louise Arbour were told if they wanted to speak, they would be required to attend the full dinner, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Because of another event, the prime minister was offered a later speaking time but was always expected to stay for the rest of the evening after his speech. He did not. Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman criticized Carney in a statement provided to CTV News.

Lantsman Criticizes Carney Media Treatment

"This all tells you exactly how he sees Canadian media. He'll subsidize newsrooms, but he won't respect them," Lantsman wrote.

"A prime minister who dismisses the people asking Canadians' questions is dismissing Canadians. " Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner posted on X that night that Carney was attempting to sneak out of the room. She later wrote on Substack about the political fallout.

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"The disrespect that move showed also spends political capital Mr. Carney has not earned," Rempel Garner wrote. "He gives long sit-downs to foreign outlets while Canadian ones mostly receive quick questions at scarce press conferences, pre-recorded videos, and few in-depth interviews. " Before arriving at the Press Gallery dinner, Carney attended the National Gallery of Canada Foundation gala, where his wife, Diana Fox Carney, served as honorary chair.

Carney Jokes At Gala Dinner

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment about Carney's schedule or attendance at the press gallery dinner. An official with the PMO said Carney followed the rules as set by the press gallery for the evening. The event featured several political figures poking fun at each other. Carney joked about being in the Oval Office alone with its new interior decorator and said he had been stealing ideas.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also poked fun at Carney and at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the prime minister made fun of Conservative MPs Lewis and Blanchet, saying you too can have a taxpayer-funded pension. The controversy overshadowed an evening that traditionally features light-hearted roasts by political leaders and journalists. The gallery dinner has faced controversy in previous years, but this year's event drew particular attention because of the prime minister's late arrival and early departure.

The Prime Minister's Office did not provide further comment on the matter.