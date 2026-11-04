Carney to attend four global summits in eight days, including ASEAN and APEC

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and China for four summits in eight days, with a possible free-trade agreement with ASEAN and the Philippines.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend four global summits in eight days during a trip that circles the Earth, leaving Ottawa after next week's Remembrance Day ceremony and returning Nov. 19.

Carney will first return to Dublin five months after his last visit, this time for a meeting of the European Political Community. That gathering brings leaders together to talk about strategic co-operation. He then will head to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Canada is likely to sign a free-trade agreement with the bloc and another with the Philippines itself.

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Carney Travels to Cambodia and China

After Manila, Carney will visit Cambodia for the Francophonie summit. Canada will host that summit in 2028. The prime minister then heads to China's tech city Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. That event brings together leaders from across Asia, South America and the South Pacific.

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Carney is expected to leave Ottawa following next week's Remembrance Day ceremony. He is scheduled to return to Ottawa on Nov. 19. The trip comes as Carney recently attended the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda. He arrived for an executive session of that meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The four-summit journey will take Carney to Europe, Southeast Asia and East Asia in just over a week. Each stop involves different sets of leaders and different policy priorities. In Dublin, the European Political Community meeting focuses on strategic co-operation. In Manila, trade is central, with Canada likely to sign a free-trade agreement with ASEAN and another with the Philippines.

Summits Focus on French and Economic Ties

In Cambodia, the Francophonie summit will bring together French-speaking countries. Canada is set to host the same summit in 2028. In Shenzhen, the APEC summit will gather leaders from across Asia, South America and the South Pacific. The tech city setting reflects the economic focus of the gathering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press