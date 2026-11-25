Prime Minister Mark Carney and Liberal MPs are defending the fast-paced committee review of the major projects bill C-39, which passed after more than 100 hours of debate over seven days with only minor amendments accepted.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Liberal MPs are defending the rapid pace at which the major projects bill, C-39, moved through a House of Commons committee.

The committee wrapped up its review on Monday after more than 100 hours of debate over seven days. The Liberals used their majority to accept only minor amendments. One opposition MP described the process as brutal. MPs, staff and witnesses sat in committee until almost midnight on most of those days.

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Carney Defends Committee Pace

They also worked back-to-back 15-hour days on the weekend. Committee chair and Liberal caucus chair James Maloney said he has never seen that happen before. Speaking to reporters after the Liberal caucus meeting today, Carney said the pace of the committee work was not excessive. He saluted the committee members for their efforts.

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Bill C-39 is a sweeping piece of legislation meant to fast-track approvals for major projects. It aims to cut review times and create zones of national interest to pre-approve certain types of projects. The bill would also make significant changes to collective bargaining. The committee review took place over seven days, with long sessions lasting until nearly midnight.

The Liberals accepted only minor amendments during the process. The bill now moves forward after the committee stage concluded on Monday. The story was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 25, 2026. The Canadian Press also published a photo of Carney arriving on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, before a federal cabinet meeting.

Opposition Criticizes Rushed Review

Carney's defense of the committee pace came after the Liberal caucus meeting today. He told reporters the speed was not excessive and praised the committee members. The opposition criticism focused on the rushed nature of the review. The bill's changes to collective bargaining have drawn attention.

The creation of national interest zones would pre-approve certain project types. The goal is to speed up approvals and reduce review times for major projects. Maloney, who chairs the committee and the Liberal caucus, said the marathon sessions were unprecedented in his experience. The committee sat for most of the seven days until almost midnight and worked 15-hour days on the weekend.

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C-39 remains a sweeping bill that would significantly alter how major projects are approved in Canada. The committee's work ended Monday, and the bill now proceeds with only minor amendments accepted by the Liberal majority. Carney's comments today reaffirmed his support for the process and the committee's efforts.