Carney Meets Quebec Premier at Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

Prime Minister Mark Carney met Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon in Phnom Penh at the Francophonie summit, where Carney emphasized AI collaboration and trade diversification.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the Francophonie summit. The high-level diplomatic engagement comes at a sensitive time following Quebec's election of a sovereigntist government.

Both leaders arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, November 15, 2026, to participate in the international gathering of French-speaking states. The Prime Minister was greeted by Canadian Ambassador to Cambodia Christin Desroches as he prepared to enter meeting venues. Premier Plamondon has reported that several heads of state and government representatives raised the issue of Quebec separatism with him. He declined to specify which governments brought up the topic during private discussions.

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Carney Promotes AI Collaboration Among French Speakers

Carney is using this trip to emphasize the economic importance of the French-speaking community. He stated that nations sharing the French language should collaborate with Canada on artificial intelligence development. The Prime Minister arrived in Asia for a series of three major summits. A primary objective of his regional tour is to diversify Canada's trade relationships beyond traditional markets.

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Canada, Quebec, and New Brunswick are all full members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. These memberships allow for significant political and economic cooperation across borders. As part of the rotating leadership, Canada is scheduled to host the next Francophonie summit in 2028. The event will be held in the Ottawa region, offering another platform for international engagement.

The diplomatic meetings underscore the complex relationship between federal and provincial leaders. Carney and Plamondon must navigate domestic political pressures while projecting unity on the global stage. Critics and observers note the potential impact of Quebec's political direction on national cohesion. The Premier's sovereignty claims continue to spark debate across the country.

Canada Pursues Asian Trade Partnerships in Asia

Carney's visit also includes broader discussions on technology and language preservation. The summit serves as a critical venue for discussing how French speakers can leverage modern tools like AI. The trip highlights Canada's growing interest in Asian markets and partnerships. Trade diversification remains a cornerstone of the current federal administration's foreign policy strategy.

As the summit progresses, leaders from over 80 countries and regions are engaging in dialogue. The events in Phnom Penh reflect the enduring relevance of the Francophonie in global affairs.