Carney attends Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda to push trade and investment

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where Canada aims to deepen trade and investment ties. The summit runs Nov. 2 to 4 and features over 60 investment-ready projects worth more than $30 billion.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is traveling to St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from Nov. 2 to 4.

The summit's theme is Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth. Boosting trade and attracting investment are Canada's top priorities at the biennial gathering. The government says Canada wants to deepen its partnerships within the Commonwealth to create new economic opportunities. In a statement, Carney said: In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is drawing closer to our Commonwealth partners.

Also read Carney Visits Antigua for Commonwealth Trade and Climate Talks

Canada Economic Role in Commonwealth

We are turning our shared values into shared strength, expanding trade and deepening climate co-operation to build a safer, more prosperous future for our peoples. Canada is the Commonwealth's second-largest financial contributor and third-largest economy, behind only India and the United Kingdom. Canada has over $100 billion in trade with Commonwealth countries. His Majesty King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth, and Queen Camilla are expected to attend.

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King Charles III is set to address the opening ceremony on Tuesday. Ahead of the summit, the Commonwealth Secretariat unveiled an investment platform with over 60 high impact projects submitted by 20 developing Commonwealth countries seeking funding. The list of investment-ready projects is said to represent over $30 billion. A senior government official, speaking on background during a technical briefing, highlighted the economic potential for Canada.

The official said the prime minister has a tremendous opportunity to engage with many other leaders to advance Canadian priorities, from deepening partnerships to enhancing trade and investment ties and advancing trade diversification. The official also pointed to a focus on delivering results, especially with smaller countries, to enhance inclusive and sustainable economic development. Officials say Carney's discussions with other leaders are expected to address deepening partnership, trade diversification, and investment ties, including with smaller Commonwealth countries.

Analyst Sees Trade Diversification Test

During the summit, the prime minister has also been invited by King Charles III to attend a ceremony for new heads of government to welcome them into the Commonwealth. CTV News spoke with international trade lawyer Barry Appleton about the trip. He believes it could prove to be a real test for the prime minister. Appleton said: This is a test of Canada's diversification for trade and its middle power strategy.

And this is one that Canada can pass. Traditionally, we were exceptionally strong with the Commonwealth. Appleton points to Canada shifting its trade position over the years, moving closer to the United States. He believes now could be an opportunity for Canada to move back towards the Commonwealth.

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Moving Deals with India UK

He said: In some ways it is a test of the new Carney foreign policy, working with other states with the U.S. not present. Appleton added: For Canada, the real opportunity at CHOGM is to move deals already on the table, with India, Southeast Asia and the U.K., and to modernize a one-way Caribbean preference program that the region has found hard to use. The summit brings together leaders from across the Commonwealth to accelerate partnerships and investment.

Canada is looking to expand its economic footprint and strengthen ties with like-minded partners.