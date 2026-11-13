Carney arrives in Manila for ASEAN summit to finalize trade deals with Philippines and wider bloc

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, where he aims to finalize a trade deal with the Philippines and another with the wider 11-country ASEAN group.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asia n Nations summit. His visit to the capital Manila comes as he looks to finalize a trade deal with the Philippines and another with the wider ASEAN group of 11 countries.

Carney heads to Philippines for ASEAN summit

Carney boarded a government plane in Dublin on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. He waved as he departed, heading toward Southeast Asia for the high-level meetings. The summit is a major opportunity for Canada to strengthen economic ties across a region with some of the world's fastest growing economies. Many Southeast Asian countries need the energy and materials that Canada can supply.

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Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said the Manila visit is a chance to make concrete gains from agreements Canada has signed with Asian countries in recent years. Carrney also heads to the Southeast Asia summit as the Rohingya refugee crisis grows worse, adding a pressing humanitarian dimension to the agenda. Queen's University professor Stephanie Martel, who studies ASEAN and international diplomacy, said the region welcomes Canada's trade and defence support.

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She added that Southeast Asian nations also want broader co-operation with Ottawa on issues like climate change resilience. The ASEAN group includes 11 countries and represents a combined market of enormous scale. Finalizing a trade pact with the bloc would be a significant step for Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy. Manila is hosting the summit, and Carney's presence signals Canada's intent to deepen its engagement.

The visit follows years of signed agreements that Ottawa now wants to translate into results. No details were immediately released on the exact timing of a signed Philippines deal or the wider ASEAN pact. Negotiators have been working toward concluding terms that would lower barriers and expand market access. A trade deal with the Philippines would be Canada's latest bilateral arrangement in the region.

Trade deal seeks to boost Canadian exports

A separate deal with ASEAN would cover the broader group and could open more doors for Canadian exporters. Southeast Asia's demand for energy and materials aligns with Canada's strengths. That complementarity is a core reason Ottawa has pursued closer ties across the region. Martel noted that defence support is also valued, but she stressed that partners want a wider relationship.

Climate change resilience is one area where Southeast Asian countries seek deeper co-operation with Canada. The summit brings together leaders from across the region, and Carney is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins. Those talks could advance both trade and broader diplomatic goals. Canada has signed several agreements with Asian countries in recent years.

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Nadjibulla said the Manila trip is an opportunity to turn those commitments into concrete gains. The Rohingya refugee crisis adds urgency to the summit's humanitarian discussions. Canada has faced calls to do more as conditions worsen for displaced Rohingya communities. Carney's travel from Dublin to Manila underscores the pace of his international engagement.

Canada eyes diversification in fast growing markets

The Canadian Press reported his departure from Dublin on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Observers will watch for announcements on the Philippines deal and the ASEAN pact. Any signed agreements would mark a significant expansion of Canada's trade footprint in Southeast Asia. The region's fast-growing economies make it a priority for diversification.

Canada has sought to reduce reliance on traditional markets by deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. Trade and defence support are welcomed, but Martel said partners also expect co-operation on climate resilience. That broader agenda could shape the outcome of Carney's meetings in Manila. Dylan Robertson of The Canadian Press reported on the visit.

The summit is expected to run over several days, with leaders discussing trade, security and regional challenges. Carney's arrival in Manila puts Canada at the table as ASEAN leaders finalize their own priorities. The outcome of his push for trade deals will be closely watched in Ottawa and across the region.