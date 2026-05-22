Platinum Prices Flatten as Growth in Hydrogen Economy Slows - Kitco News

Kitco News reports on a volatile platinum market, where prices have been capped near $2,000 an ounce. After a strong start to the year, their momentum is flagging due to declining market share of ICE engines with catalytic converters. Meanwhile, the global energy crisis is creating new demand for platinum as people look for regional energy security.

After a strong start to the year, platinum's momentum continues to flag, with prices capped near $2,000 an ounce, primarily due to the declining market share of ICE engines with catalytic converters .

However, the global energy crisis, driven by ongoing war in Iran, could provide new momentum for platinum. Spot platinum last traded at $1,925 an ounce, down more than 2% on the day, and the precious metal is likely to end the week with a 2.5% loss. A growing EV market, driven by the need for catalytic converters, is expected to boost demand for platinum.

In a recent interview, Edward Sterck, director of research at WPIC, discussed the role of hydrogen in the hydrogen economy and why green hydrogen production has been secretly growing strongly behind the scenes, despite lower investor attention





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Platinum Prices Hydrogen Economy Market Dynamics Catalytic Converters Ev Market Green Hydrogen Production Electrolysis Capacity Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

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