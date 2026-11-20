A Florida judge sentenced plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski to death for the 2023 murder of attorney Steven Cozzi, whose body was disposed of in the Everglades and never found. Kosowski was convicted in September after representing himself at trial.

A Florida judge sentenced plastic surgeon Dr. Tomasz Kosowski to death on Thursday for killing attorney Steven Cozzi in a law office bathroom and dumping his body in a trash bin in the Everglades, where it was never found.

Pinellas Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone imposed the death penalty after deciding between death and life in prison without the possibility of release. Cozzi was killed in March 2023 in the bathroom of his law office, moments after he and Kosowski participated in a conference call about a lengthy, acrimonious legal battle over medical billing. Prosecutors said Kosowski took the call from a Toyota pickup truck outside the office.

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Killing Supplies And Trash Bin Dumping

Prosecutors said Kosowski had supplies to commit the killing, including trash bags, a syringe containing a paralyzing drug and a wagon to haul the corpse out. Investigators used cellphone records and surveillance video to track Kosowski to a remote area west of Miami on the Tamiami Trail, also known as U.S. Highway 41. That is where they believe Kosowski tossed the body into a Dumpster that was eventually emptied by a garbage truck.

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The driver noticed an unusually vile smell at the stop, authorities said. Trash from the route is typically hauled to a Collier County landfill, but authorities who searched the property for Cozzi's body said the facility routinely compacts its trash, making recovery efforts nearly impossible.

In addition, investigators said, Cozzi's blood and DNA were found in the law office bathroom and in the garage at Kosowski's home. Kosowski was convicted in September, following a trial in which he represented himself and presented no defence beyond making a closing argument in which he said prosecutors had not proved their case.

Kosowski declined to present any mitigating evidence on his own behalf, but a special counsel appointed by the court highlighted his lack of criminal history and his medical work. A graduate of Dartmouth College medical school, Kosowski specialized in reconstructive breast surgery. The judge acknowledged in court that there were several mitigating factors, but said none outweighed the aggravating factors.

Cold Calculated Premeditated Murder Sentence

Most importantly, Bulone said, the crime was committed in a cold, calculating and premeditated manner, without any pretense of moral or legal justification. The court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the State of Florida, has forfeited his right to live, Bulone said. Bulone appointed the public defender's office to represent Kosowski in his appeals.

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Investigators said that when they arrested Kosowski, he had US$280,000 in cash, masks, duct tape, firearms, a ballistic vest with EMS written on it, law enforcement patches and a vial of succinylcholine, which is a paralyzing drug. A search of his home turned up about 200 guns, according to court documents. Cozzi seemingly disappeared without a trace. His keys, wallet and cellphone remained on his law office desk and a work file was open on his computer.

His husband never heard from him. The missing lawyer represented a Dunedin, Florida-based medical practice that Kosowski alleged had shorted him thousands of dollars in billings and damaged his reputation as a doctor. The case ended with Kosowski's conviction and now a death sentence.