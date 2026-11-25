A Cessna 210 carrying six members of a Florida family crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Pascagoula, Mississippi, killing all aboard while they were returning home from a fishing trip.

A small plane carrying six members of a Florida family crashed off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday, killing everyone aboard while they were returning home from a fishing trip.

The Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The crash happened as the family traveled home after celebrating the start of the holiday season together. The pilot was Brent Stokes, the 50-year-old president of a marine contracting company based in Fort Myers, Florida. His company's website described him as an avid fisherman and lifelong boater.

Also read Cessna 210 Crash Off Mississippi Coast Kills 6, Including 2 Children

Stokes And Knox Families Killed

The other victims were Stokes' 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes, and Stokes' sister, Arlyn Knox, 43. Also killed were Arlyn's husband, Michael Knox, 43, and their two sons, 12-year-old Charles Holden Knox and 10-year-old Truett Knox. Arlyn and Michael Knox ran Knox Technologies, a Fort Myers-based IT company they founded in 2012, according to the company's website. Both Stokes and Knox had received private pilot certificates in 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

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The Knox and Stokes families confirmed the deaths in an emailed statement provided to The Associated Press. They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family, the statement said. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now.

We will carry them with us always. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said autopsies are being performed on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, who was also a licensed pilot. The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported at about 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the aircraft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Weather And Pilot Checks Examined

The closest National Weather Service station, in Pascagoula, showed light winds, no precipitation and clouds blanketing the sky in the area at the time of the crash. The pilot did not appear to have reported any problems when the plane took off from an airport in New Orleans or made a distress call during the flight, according to air traffic recordings publicly available on LiveATC.net.

Shortly before losing contact, an air traffic controller at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport advised the pilot of precipitation and adverse weather in the area. Todd Curtis, an aviation expert and former Boeing safety engineer, said nothing appeared out of the ordinary based on the publicly available audio recordings. But he noted that precipitation in below-freezing temperatures can cause dangerous icing, potentially leading to inaccurate instrument readings or loss of lift. It is unclear whether the plane had a de-icing system.

Plane Descent Analyzed By Experts

The plane had been flying at around 9,000 feet, above the bottom of the cloud layers, when it began descending rapidly in a right-hand turn, according to FlightAware tracking data analyzed by Steven Arroyo, a retired airline captain with 50 years of flying experience. It's highly, highly irregular, Arroyo said. I think it's safe to say this aircraft had some serious problems.

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Responders searched for hours and initially found only three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros. Divers found the bodies in the fuselage after the plane went down. The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to FlightAware. The Page Field airport in Fort Myers said in a statement that its community is shocked and devastated.

Search And Rescue Operations Resume

We have lost great friends and outstanding aviators, the airport added. Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking. While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families, he said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in South Florida, killing all nine people on board. People inside their cars captured that crash on video. This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Fort Myers, Florida, not Fort Meyers.

It also corrects the number of boys aboard the plane to three, not two, and Charles Holden Knox's age to 12, not 8, based on new information from the Jackson County Coroner's Office. Associated Press reporters Hallie Golden in Seattle and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.