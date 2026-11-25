A Cessna 210 en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers crashed in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, killing all six people on board, including two children. The Coast Guard located the bodies and the FAA and NTSB will investigate.

A small plane crashed Tuesday off the coast of Mississippi, killing all six people on board, including two children, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, were on the aircraft, Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said. The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported at about 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard.

Also read Coast Guard searches for 6 after Cessna 210 crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Plane En Route From New Orleans To Florida

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington was pictured in a 2015 file photo, as federal agencies prepared to respond. Responders searched for hours and initially found only three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, according to Ros. Divers later found the bodies of all six victims in the fuselage.

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The Coast Guard said the discovery provided closure to the families after an extensive search effort. Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families," he said in a statement. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The FAA and NTSB routinely investigate aviation accidents to determine cause and recommend safety improvements.

Coast Guard Finds Victims In Fuselage

No further details about the victims or the cause of the crash have been released. The crash occurred in the Gulf of Mexico near Horn Island, a barrier island in the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The area is south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is known for its coastal waters and federal parkland. The search involved multiple agencies and lasted several hours before divers located the wreckage and the victims.

Flight tracking data showed the plane departed New Orleans and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, when contact was lost. The Coast Guard's Mobile regional coordination center managed the search and rescue operation. Officials have not said what may have caused the plane to go down. The two children on board were boys ages 8 and 10, according to the Coast Guard.

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Investigation To Examine Maintenance And Weather

The four adults have not been publicly identified pending notification of relatives. The Coast Guard said the bodies were found inside the fuselage after the plane was located on the seafloor or submerged in the Gulf. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the crash. Such investigations typically examine the aircraft's maintenance history, weather conditions, pilot experience and flight path.

The agencies may issue a preliminary report in the coming weeks. The incident drew a multi-agency response that included Coast Guard air and sea assets. The search initially turned up floating debris, including a life raft and life jackets, before the main wreckage was found. The Coast Guard praised the coordination among local, state and federal partners.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or the registered owner of the aircraft. The Cessna 210 is a single-engine, high-wing plane commonly used for personal and business travel. The crash remains under investigation, and no cause has been determined.