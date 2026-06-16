Pizza Hut Split: Yum Brands Sells U.S. Business to LongRange Capital and China Operations to Yum China

Pizza Hut is being sold in two separate deals. Private equity firm LongRange Capital is purchasing the chain's U.S. and international operations (excluding mainland China) for $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings Inc. is buying the mainland China business for $1.2 billion. The move follows a strategic review by Yum Brands due to declining sales and operational challenges at the pizza chain.

Danilo Gargiulo, senior analyst of U.S. restaurants at Bernstein, recently joined BNN Bloomberg to analyze the profound effects of rising prices on the food service sector.

The conversation centered on the significant transformation of Pizza Hut, a major pizza chain, which has been struggling with outdated store designs and intensifying competitive pressures. In February, Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell, initiated a strategic review to explore strategic options for the ailing pizza chain after reporting persistent declines in comparable store sales. The review culminated in a dual acquisition announced on Tuesday.

Private equity firm LongRange Capital is acquiring Pizza Hut's operations, excluding its mainland China business, for approximately $1.5 billion. Concurrently, Yum China Holdings Inc. will purchase the mainland China Pizza Hut business for about $1.2 billion. This separation reflects a strategic pivot, allowing dedicated ownership structures to address distinct market challenges and opportunities.

Yum Brands CEO Chris Turner emphasized that under the new ownership, Pizza Hut will be well positioned for future growth, benefiting from partners with deep expertise in the restaurant industry. The history of Pizza Hut underscores its long journey from a single outlet to a global brand. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, the chain expanded rapidly and was acquired by PepsiCo in 1977.

PepsiCo eventually spun off its restaurant division in 1997, forming Yum Brands as an independent publicly traded company. Over the decades, Pizza Hut became synonymous with family-style dining and delivery, but in recent years it has faced a harsh reality. The chain's store footprint often appeared dated compared to modern competitors, and its menu innovation lagged behind fast-casual and delivery-focused rivals. These factors contributed to declining same-store sales, prompting Yum Brands to consider drastic measures including selling the brand entirely.

The decision to split the business between LongRange Capital and Yum China highlights the divergent performance and potential of Pizza Hut's domestic and international segments. LongRange Capital, the buyer of the U.S. and international operations outside China, is a private equity firm known for investing in hospitality and restaurant brands. Its acquisition suggests a focus on operational turnaround, likely involving significant investment in store remodels, technology upgrades, and menu revitalization.

The $1.5 billion price tag represents a strategic bet on the brand's ability to regain relevance in a fiercely competitive market dominated by Domino's, Papa John's, and a growing number of fast-casual pizza concepts. Meanwhile, Yum China's purchase of the mainland China business for $1.2 billion indicates confidence in the brand's growth potential in one of the world's largest consumer markets, where Pizza Hut has historically performed better and operated under a different business model.

This dual-track sale allows each owner to tailor strategies to their specific regional dynamics. For Yum Brands, divesting Pizza Hut enables a sharper focus on its stronger performing brands, KFC and Taco Bell, while unlocking capital. The transaction is expected to close subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, marking the end of an era for Pizza Hut under the Yum umbrella and the beginning of a new chapter under two specialized ownership groups





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Pizza Hut Yum Brands Longrange Capital Yum China Restaurant Industry Acquisition Private Equity

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